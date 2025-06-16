Cathie Wood's Monday Shuffle: Buys Nvidia, Sells Meta — Ark Also Dumps Hot Circle Stock

On Monday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades involving NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Meta Platforms Inc. META, Circle Internet Group Inc. CRCL, and DoorDash Inc. DASH. These trades reflect Ark’s strategic positioning amidst evolving market dynamics.

The Nvidia Trade saw Ark Invest’s flagship fund, ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, acquiring 128,163 shares of Nvidia. This purchase comes in the wake of recent comments by CEO Jensen Huang about quantum computing’s potential, which has invigorated investor interest. Additionally, Nvidia’s decision to exclude China from its revenue forecasts due to U.S. export restrictions has been a pivotal move. For the day, Nvidia stock closed at $144.69. The Ark trade was valued at $18.54 million.

The Meta Platforms Trade involved ARKK selling 26,387 shares of the Mark Zuckerberg-led social media giant. Meta has been leading the “Magnificent Seven” stocks, delivering a nearly 19% return as of early June, according to analyst predictions. This sale indicates Ark’s strategy to capitalize on Meta’s strong performance. Meta shares have risen over 17% since the year began. On Monday, the stock ended the day at $702.12. The value of the Ark trades was $18.52 million.

The Circle Trade saw Ark Invest reducing its stake in Circle Internet Group Inc. by selling 196,367 shares through ARKK and 92,310 shares via ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW. Circle’s stock has been on an upward trajectory since its IPO. On Monday, the stock rose 13.1% to $151.06. Over a 24-hour period, the shares ranged between $145.88 to $165.60 with Circle shares hitting an all-time high. Based on the price action, the Ark trade was valued at $43.6 million.

The DoorDash Trade involved Ark’s ARKF, ARKW, and the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ funds collectively purchasing 139,236 shares of DoorDash Inc.. DoorDash’s strategic expansion into Europe through its acquisition of Deliveroo has been in the headlines. For the day, DoorDash stock closed at $221.73. The value of the Ark trade was $30.9 million.

Other Key Trades:

Sold 118,767 shares of Magna International Inc. from ARKQ .

from . Sold 262,449 shares of UiPath Inc. from ARKQ .

from . Bought 215,830 shares of BWX Technologies Inc. from ARKK.

