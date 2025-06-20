Tesla Faces Safety Questions From Regulators Ahead Of Robotaxi Launch In Austin

As Tesla Inc. TSLA gears up for the launch of its Robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, this weekend, U.S. highway safety regulators are closely examining the company’s safety protocols. The scrutiny focuses on the performance of Tesla’s self-driving technology in challenging weather conditions.

What Happened: U.S. highway safety regulators are examining the Elon Musk-led EV giant's responses regarding the safety of its self-driving robotaxi in adverse weather conditions, as reported by Reuters on Friday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had previously requested detailed information from Tesla by June 19 to evaluate the performance of its full self-driving technology in poor weather conditions.

According to social media posts and email screenshots, Tesla has invited a select group to participate in a limited test of its Robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, starting Sunday.

NHTSA is currently reviewing Tesla’s responses and will update the public file once the review is complete. The agency has been investigating Tesla’s full self-driving collisions in low visibility conditions since October, covering 2.4 million vehicles after several reported incidents.

The NHTSA’s inquiry seeks to understand Tesla’s strategy for ensuring robotaxi safety in conditions like sun glare, fog, and rain. Elon Musk has emphasized safety, stating that human monitors will oversee the vehicles during the trial.

Why It Matters: The launch of Tesla’s Robotaxi service is significant, as it marks a pivotal moment in the company’s transition towards autonomous vehicles. Despite the excitement, the rollout faces hurdles.

A group of Texas lawmakers recently urged Tesla to delay the launch until September due to updated state regulations on autonomous vehicles, which are set to take effect later this year.

Analysts are optimistic about Tesla’s future in AI and autonomous driving. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has valued Tesla’s AI and autonomous technology at $1 trillion, describing the robotaxi launch as the beginning of a “golden era of autonomous” for the company. Read more.

