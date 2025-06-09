Silver Breaks Past 13-Year Highs, Small Caps Rise, Bitcoin Tops $108,000: What's Driving Markets Monday?

Zinger Key Points
- Wall Street opens flat as investors await trade progress from high-level U.S.-China talks underway in London.
- Silver surges nearly 2% to $36.67, extending its weekly gain above 10% and outperforming gold and other metals.
Wall Street opens the week on a quiet note, with major indexes steady as investors await potential trade breakthroughs during high-level U.S.-China talks in London.
The S&P 500 is flat at 6,000, holding near record highs after rallying nearly 25% since the April 7 low, while the Nasdaq 100 inched 0.3% higher to 21,830.
Small-cap stocks continue to outperform, extending their catch-up trade, with the Russell 2000 up 0.7% to its highest level since early March.
The lack of market-moving economic data kept the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields little changed. The 10-year yield holds around 4.47%, while the 30-year sits at 4.96%.
Gold resumed its upward trend, gaining 0.8% to $3,330 per ounce after two days of declines. But it’s silver that continues to steal the spotlight, surging nearly 2% to $36.67 per ounce — the highest level since February 2012 — and up more than 10% over the past week, as investors seek the next bullish trade in metals following gold's 2025 breakout.
Other metals also rallied, with platinum up 4%, palladium rising 3.1% and copper gaining 2%.
Bitcoin BTC/USD attracted fresh bids, climbing above $108,000 to its highest level since May 29.
Monday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs
|Major Indices
|Price
|Chg %
|Russell 2000
|2,145.65
|0.7%
|Nasdaq 100
|21,826.91
|0.3%
|S&P 500
|6,009.21
|0.1%
|Dow Jones
|42,761.90
|0.0%
According to Benzinga Pro data:
- The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY inched up by 0.2% to $600.02.
- The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA flattened at $428.36.
- The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rose 0.3% to $531.33.
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM rose 0.7% to $213.34.
- The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund XLB outperformed, up 0.9%; the Financials Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF lagged, down 0.7%.
Monday’s Stock Movers
- Cameco Corp. CCJ rallied by 11%, reaching new all-time highs after a slew of investment banks, including Scotiabank and BMO Capital, raised the price target.
- Mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX rose 2.8%, hitting levels last seen in late March.
- Arm Holdings plc ARM rallied over 5% after Bank of America raised the price target from $135 to $150.
- Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR, Joby Aviation Inc. JOBY and Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL each gained around 15% after a White House executive order on Friday directed federal agencies to expand drone and electric aircraft operations in U.S. airspace.
