Trump Signals Truce With Elon Musk After Online Feud: 'It's Going Very Well, Never Done Better'

President Donald Trump has hinted at a possible reconciliation with Elon Musk following a public spat. The White House is reportedly working to de-escalate the situation.

What Happened: Trump, in an interview with Politico on Thursday, appeared nonchalant about his recent social media clashes with Musk. The President’s aides have been urging him to tone down his public criticism of Musk to prevent further escalation. They have even scheduled a call with Musk to potentially resolve the conflict.

Despite the apparent tension, Trump seemed unfazed, stating, "Oh it's okay."

“It’s going very well, never done better.” He also mentioned his high favorability ratings, indicating a possible shift in his stance towards Musk.

The White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

The feud between the two influential figures centered around Trump’s “big beautiful bill,” a legislative proposal encompassing his presidential agenda. The exchanges became increasingly acrimonious, prompting aides and allies to intervene and Musk to show a willingness to mend fences.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump, at the behest of his aides, moderated his comments on social media, focusing on the bill’s passage through the Senate rather than the conflict with Musk. This change in tone was evident in one of Trump’s Truth Social posts.

Why It Matters: This feud has strained the once close relationship between Trump and Musk, who was instrumental in the Department of Government Efficiency during the early days of Trump’s administration.

The public spat between Trump and Musk has had significant repercussions. Tesla Inc. TSLA shares plummeted by 14.26%, erasing $152 billion in market capitalization, marking its largest single-day decline. This feud has not only affected Tesla’s stock but also Musk’s personal fortune.

The potential truce could help mend their relationship and possibly stabilize Tesla’s stock.

Tesla stock plunged 14.26% on a single day and closed at $284.70 on Thursday. It recovered 0.77% during the after-hours trading, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

