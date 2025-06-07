You'd Be A Millionaire If You Invested $10,000 In This Stock In 1995: Here Is S&P 500's Top Performing Stock Over The Last 30 Years

While heavyweights like Nvidia Corp. NVDA, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, Costco Wholesale Corp. COST, and Apple Inc. AAPL have compounded investor wealth over the years, this particular beverage company has outperformed all of the others over the last 30 years.

What Happened: No, it’s not Coca-Cola Co. KO or PepsiCo Inc. PEP, but it is Monster Beverage Corp. MNST, which has advanced 444,867% since 1995, outperforming all the other S&P 500 stocks over the last 30 years.

According to data highlighted by Charlie Bilello, the chief marketing strategist at Creative Planning, Monster Beverage has provided a 32.6% annualized return over the last 30 years since Aug. 18, 1995.

The data shows that if an investor had bought positions worth $10,000 in the beverage company, they would have a total of $44,496,814 today.

The exchange-traded fund tracking the S&P 500 index, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, rose 1,868% in the same period, providing a 10.4% annualized return. Thus growing a $10,000 investment into $196,840 over the 30 years.

The top five S&P 500 performers apart from MNST, according to Bilello’s list, include Nvidia, Amazon, Axon Enterprises Inc. AXON, and Netflix Inc. NFLX

Why It Matters: Shares of Monster Beverage have risen by 22.25% on a year-to-date basis, whereas it has gained 23.24% over the last year.

The technical indicators painted a strong picture for the stock. It closed at $63.95 apiece on Friday, which was above its short and long-term simple daily moving averages.

The relative strength index of 67.46 was closer to the overbought conditions but still in the neutral zone. A positive MACD line of 1.33 suggested that its 12-day exponential moving average was above its 26-day EMA, indicating a bullish momentum.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings shows that Monster had a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long term. Its momentum ranking was solid, however, its value ranking was poor at the 17.56th percentile. The details of other metrics are available here.

Benzinga tracks 26 analysts with an average price target of $64.24 for the stock, reflecting a "hold" rating. Estimates range widely from $48 to $120. Recent ratings from Roth MKM, CICC, and UBS average at $61.33, suggesting a potential 3.99% downside.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, fell in premarket on Monday. The SPY was down 0.50% at $586.45, while the QQQ declined 0.63% to $586.45, according to Benzinga Pro data.

