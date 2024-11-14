Jim Cramer Says These 10 'Frothy' Stocks Are Up Over 200% YTD, Including Rocket Lab, Palantir, And Carvana: Here's What He Suggests Investors Can Do For 'Terrific' Long-Term Returns

Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC’s “Mad Money,” recently reviewed ten stocks that have seen significant growth in 2024, suggesting that they are smart investments, although they are also highly speculative.

What Happened: Cramer, on Wednesday, highlighted ten stocks, each valued at over $1 billion, that have experienced substantial growth this year, reported CNBC.

He cautioned that he is not currently recommending these stocks due to their high valuation, but he emphasized the importance of including speculative companies in investment portfolios for long-term performance.

“Let’s remember this list of frothy stocks and think of them the next time you’re about to ignore a stock for being too speculative,” he said. “Because these names are often the epitome of speculating wisely, which can be the key for terrific long-term performance — of course, only when melded with index funds.”

Here are ten stocks up more than 200% year-to-date:

Rocket Lab RKLB : Cramer sees huge growth potential in its satellite business. Cava Group CAVA : Cramer believes it could reach Chipotle-like heights, with a familiar and accessible brand. Palantir Technologies PLTR : Cramer calls it a “cult stock” thanks to lucrative Pentagon deals. Powell Industries POWL : Cramer says it's a key supplier for critical data center infrastructure. Vistra Corp VST : Cramer notes its strong growth is driven by data center energy demand and renewable energy investments. Carvana CVNA : Cramer believes its debt reduction has made it more attractive despite past struggles. AST SpaceMobile ASTS : Cramer sees space technology potential, even though it's currently losing money. MicroStrategy MSTR : Cramer praises its Bitcoin holdings as a major growth driver. AppLovin APP : Cramer highlights its AI-driven app marketing success. NuScale Power SMR : Cramer sees strong investor interest, especially if it secures deals with hyperscalers.

