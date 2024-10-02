US Stocks Edge Lower; Private Employment Beats Expectations

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.1% on Wednesday.

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.07% to 42,127.56 while the NASDAQ fell 0.26% to 17,863.49. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.18% to 5,698.62.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 1.4% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, consumer discretionary shares dipped by 1.4%.

Top Headline

Private businesses in the U.S. added 143,000 workers to their payrolls during the month of September compared to a revised 103,000 gain in August and higher than market estimates of 124,000, the ADP said.

Equities Trading UP



Kaixin Holdings KXIN shares shot up 130% to $0.2890 after dipping 35% on Tuesday.

shares shot up 130% to $0.2890 after dipping 35% on Tuesday. Shares of Agora, Inc. API got a boost, surging 95% to $5.36 after gaining 14% on Tuesday.

got a boost, surging 95% to $5.36 after gaining 14% on Tuesday. MMTec, Inc. MTC shares were also up, gaining 62% to $0.7599. Shares of US-listed Chinese stocks traded higher on continued strength following recent stimulus measures and the start of the National Day Golden Week.

Equities Trading DOWN

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB shares dropped 43% to $4.30.

shares dropped 43% to $4.30. Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. EGRX were down 31% to $2.44 after the company announced it will be delisted from the Nasdaq.

were down 31% to $2.44 after the company announced it will be delisted from the Nasdaq. Aditxt Inc ADTX was down, falling 36% to $2.85. Aditxt recently announced a 1-for-40 reverse stock split.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 3.4% to $72.19 while gold traded down 0.5% at $2,676.10.

Silver traded up 1.4% to $32.18 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.8% to $4.6260.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.3%, Germany's DAX fell 0.7% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.2%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.7%, while London's FTSE 100 gained 0.2%.

The unemployment rate in the Eurozone came in unchanged from the previous month at 6.4% in August.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 dipping 2.18% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumping 6.20%.

Economics

