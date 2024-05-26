Moderna Was Among The Best Performing Large-Cap Stocks Last Week (May 20-May 26, 2024): Are They In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- First Solar, Inc. FSLR shares jumped 41.5% possibly in response to President Joe Biden's recent announcement of increased tariffs on Chinese imports, which included a significant hike on solar cells. Also, several analysts raised the price target.
- Moderna, Inc. MRNA shares surged 23.4% on reports indicating disease experts predict a small rise in COVID-19 cases this summer.
- E.L.F. Beauty, Inc. ELF shares escalated 21.9% following continued strength on better-than-expected Q4 earnings. Several analysts revised the price target.
- NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares increased 13.50% after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 2025 financial results and issued Q2 2025 revenue guidance with its midpoint above estimates. Also, the company announced a 10-for-1 forward stock split and increased its quarterly dividend per share on a post-split basis.
- International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) shares were 10.7% after Suzano confirmed interest in the company and an analyst upgraded the stock.
- Analog Devices, Inc. ADI shares rose 8.2% following better-than-expected Q2 financial results. Several analysts raised the price target on the stock.
- Flex Ltd. FLEX shares grew 7.84% last week.
- Logitech International S.A. LOGI shares upped 7.70%. The company launched MeetUp 2, the AI-driven, next-generation of bestselling video bars for huddle rooms.
- BioNTech SE BNTX shares increased 7.04% following reports indicating disease experts predict a small rise in COVID-19 cases this summer.
- Monday.Com Ltd. MNDY shares rose 6.2%, gaining momentum following better-than-expected Q1 financial results previously and a Q2 FY24 revenue guidance above estimates, and analysts boosted price targets.
