Microsoft President Brad Smith Summoned By House Committee To Address Cybersecurity Concerns After Recent Government Email Hacks

The House Committee on Homeland Security has requested Microsoft Corp MSFT President Brad Smith to appear for a hearing on cybersecurity concerns.

What Happened: The committee is seeking Smith’s testimony regarding recent security breaches that compromised U.S. government officials’ email accounts, reported CNBC. The hearing is scheduled for May 22 in Washington.

Microsoft, as the world’s most valuable public company, is a prime target for cyberattacks due to its widespread use of email software in business and government.

The breach in question, which Microsoft disclosed last summer, involved the email accounts of high-ranking U.S. officials, including Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), and U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns.

Despite the committee’s request, Microsoft has not confirmed Smith’s attendance. A Microsoft spokesperson stated, “We’re always committed to providing Congress with information that is important to the nation’s security, and we look forward to discussing the specifics of the best time and way to do this.”

Last week, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella emphasized prioritizing security in a memo to employees. The company unveiled operational adjustments aimed at addressing deficiencies highlighted in the report by an independent federal board.

Why It Matters: Microsoft has been under scrutiny for its cybersecurity measures. The company faced another cyberattack in January, with Russian intelligence gaining access to the email accounts of some top executives.

Earlier in May, Microsoft announced a major shake-up in its cybersecurity strategy, tying executive pay to anti-hacking milestones. This move followed criticism of the company’s failure to prevent significant attacks.

Smith, who serves as Microsoft’s President, has been vocal about the importance of cybersecurity. In a recent interview, he emphasized the need for human control over AI to prevent its weaponization.

Despite these efforts, Microsoft’s security culture has come under fire. A U.S. Cyber Safety Review Board report revealed that the company’s security practices need an overhaul. The upcoming hearing will provide an opportunity for Smith to address these concerns and outline Microsoft’s plans to enhance its cybersecurity measures.

