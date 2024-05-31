Adobe Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Adobe ADBE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ADBE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 126 uncommon options trades for Adobe.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 78 are puts, for a total amount of $7,301,510, and 48 are calls, for a total amount of $8,327,425.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $780.0 for Adobe over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Adobe options trades today is 371.16 with a total volume of 15,633.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Adobe's big money trades within a strike price range of $300.0 to $780.0 over the last 30 days.

Adobe Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $79.9 $78.3 $79.9 $510.00 $439.3K 222 80 ADBE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $42.85 $42.75 $42.85 $430.00 $436.3K 45 154 ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $91.55 $87.65 $90.0 $520.00 $288.0K 107 0 ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $97.75 $96.0 $96.0 $530.00 $249.6K 67 26 ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $47.0 $46.8 $47.0 $450.00 $235.0K 381 53

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizin,g and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Adobe, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 6,163,298, the ADBE's price is down by -0.53%, now at $443.52.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.