Ex-Trump Attorney And Star Witness Michael Cohen Unleashes Fury After Hush-Money Conviction: 'I Will Never Be A Punching Bag To Donald Trump … I Want Peace'

Michael Cohen, former fixer to ex-President Donald Trump, criticized his former boss following Trump’s conviction in the criminal hush-money case this week.

Cohen, widely regarded as a key witness, played a central role in the trial. The charges against Trump stemmed from reimbursements to Cohen, who had paid $130,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to maintain silence about an alleged affair dating back to the early 2000s.

“I want peace,” Cohen said Friday to host Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House.”

“You can’t have peace when Donald Trump is around, because one of the things he talks about in many of his books, it’s a common theme, if you hit him, and that’s in his mind that he’s being hit, he needs to strike back at you 10 times harder,” Cohen said. “And, so long as the two of us exist on this planet at the same time, he will constantly seek to hurt me and I will never be a punching bag to Donald Trump or anyone.”

Notably, Trump became the first former president to be convicted as a felon. A New York jury found him guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Following the verdict, the former president criticized the trial and Judge Juan Merchan, branding his conviction as “rigged” and “disgraceful.”

