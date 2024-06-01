'Pot Daddy' John Morgan Joins Florida's Cannabis Legalization Campaign, Hints He'll Go After DeSantis' Job

Loading... Loading...

John Morgan, the well-known attorney and Democratic fundraiser who personally supported Florida’s 2016 legalization of medical marijuana to the tune of $8 million, is now promoting Amendment 3 to legalize adult-use cannabis.

“I’m back for this amendment,” Morgan said at a press conference this week in Orlando. “I believe in the people of Florida. I believe they’re going to legalize it. I believe it’s going to be tight.”

Morgan said the advocacy group Smart & Safe Florida asked him if he'd be the "voice" of the amendment, to which he replied, "Of course I would."

He will appear in multiple audio ads to get out the yes vote out in the 2024 election for Amendment 3, which needs to be approved by no less than a 60% threshold.

‘Pot Daddy’

Morgan clarified that he would not be funding the campaign himself, wrote the Tallahassee Democrat.

“They don’t call me ‘Pot Daddy’ for nothing. But I don’t plan on having any amount of my money in. It’s already raised. They’ve got the money … and I think more money will come,” he said.

The campaign ads, funded by Smart & Safe, has raised nearly $50 million, mainly from Florida-based Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF.

"Today, too many adults are sitting in our jails simply because they were using marijuana, and that is just wrong," Morgan said in one ad. "If I was your governor, I would free or parole any person in jail for possession, and then expunge everyone's record."

Morgan Bashes DeSantis And May Go After His Job

Loading... Loading...

Morgan slammed Gov. Ron DeSantis and other opponents of the amendment both in the new ads and at the press conference. DeSantis has said that if the amendment were approved, people would be "toking up" near schools and polluting the air with noxious weed smells.

“Well, that’s a f**ing lie,” Morgan said.

“DeSantis is against this because the pharmaceutical industry sees marijuana as a lethal challenge to their business,” Morgan said, per the outlet. “The liquor industry sees marijuana as a lethal challenge to their business.”

When asked about running for governor, Morgan said he didn't rule it out.

“I might, but if I did, it would be the most unusual (campaign), it would only be third party, it wouldn’t be like anything you’d ever seen before,” he said.

Now read: DeSantis Expected To Veto Florida Hemp Bill To Rally Opposition Against November Marijuana Legalization Vote

Photo courtesy of Morgan and Morgan