Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue Sideways: 'A Few More Months Of BTC Chop Season,' Warns Trader

Loading... Loading...

Cryptocurrency markets saw more sideways trading to close out the week, with inflation data failing to ignite a rally.

Prices as of 4 p.m. ET:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $67,640 -0.9% Ethereum ETH/USD $3,780 +1.1% Solana SOL/USD $166.15 -0.5% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.159 -0.4% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.0000255 -1.3%

Notable Statistics:

Liquidations decreased by 15% to over $130 million over the past 24 hours.

Trading volume was down by 5% over the same time frame.

Notable Developments:

Loading... Loading...

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/– Lido LDO/USD $2.53 +8% Beam BEAM/USD $0.02853 +7.5% Pepe PEPE/USD $0.00001507 +4.5%

Trader Notes: Veteran trader Shardi B sees more “chop,” warning traders that sideways price action could continue for several months ahead.

Loma Crypto complained that the “current cycle” is “boring.”

“At least in the last cycles, I can pretend to be interested the greater good of finance,” the user added.

What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

Photo: Shutterstock