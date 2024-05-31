Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue Sideways: 'A Few More Months Of BTC Chop Season,' Warns Trader

Cryptocurrency markets saw more sideways trading to close out the week, with inflation data failing to ignite a rally.
Prices as of 4 p.m. ET:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$67,640
|-0.9%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$3,780
|+1.1%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$166.15
|-0.5%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.159
|-0.4%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.0000255
|-1.3%
Notable Statistics:
- Liquidations decreased by 15% to over $130 million over the past 24 hours.
- Trading volume was down by 5% over the same time frame.
Notable Developments:
- Bitcoin Price After The Latest Inflation Data Could Follow These 2 Scenarios, Says Veteran Trader
- Crypto Maturity Puts Pressure On Coinbase Trading Revenue
- Ethereum Could Hit $10K By Year-End, Says Analyst Signaling ‘Significant Bullish Move’
- Is It Time To Buy Bitcoin Mining Stocks?
- Donald Trump’s Crypto Wallet Grows By $500K In Value Following Trial
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/–
|Lido LDO/USD
|$2.53
|+8%
|Beam BEAM/USD
|$0.02853
|+7.5%
|Pepe PEPE/USD
|$0.00001507
|+4.5%
Trader Notes: Veteran trader Shardi B sees more “chop,” warning traders that sideways price action could continue for several months ahead.
Loma Crypto complained that the “current cycle” is “boring.”
“At least in the last cycles, I can pretend to be interested the greater good of finance,” the user added.
What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.
