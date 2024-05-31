Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue Sideways: 'A Few More Months Of BTC Chop Season,' Warns Trader

by Ivan Crnogatić, Benzinga Editor
May 31, 2024 4:34 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Crypto markets continued their sideways price action.
  • Traders complain about a "boring" market that could range for several more months.
Cryptocurrency markets saw more sideways trading to close out the week, with inflation data failing to ignite a rally.

Prices as of 4 p.m. ET:

CryptocurrencyPriceGains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD$67,640-0.9%
Ethereum ETH/USD$3,780+1.1%
Solana SOL/USD$166.15-0.5%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD$0.159-0.4%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD$0.0000255-1.3%

Notable Statistics:

  • Liquidations decreased by 15% to over $130 million over the past 24 hours.
  • Trading volume was down by 5% over the same time frame.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

CryptocurrencyPriceGains +/
Lido LDO/USD$2.53+8%
Beam BEAM/USD$0.02853+7.5%
Pepe PEPE/USD$0.00001507+4.5%

Trader Notes: Veteran trader Shardi B sees more “chop,” warning traders that sideways price action could continue for several months ahead.

Loma Crypto complained that the “current cycle” is “boring.”

“At least in the last cycles, I can pretend to be interested the greater good of finance,” the user added.

What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

Photo: Shutterstock

