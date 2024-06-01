Julia Roberts And George Clooney Back Joe Biden In Presidential Race, Yet Hollywood Has Largely Hesitated On Endorsing A Candidate — Here's Why

Loading... Loading...

Ahead of the 2024 election, the Joe Biden campaign is reportedly enlisting prominent figures to convey their message to voters.

However, many in Hollywood are hesitant to engage due to the intensely polarized political climate, CNN reported, citing multiple sources.

This past month, the Biden campaign unveiled a June fundraiser featuring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, along with an advertisement narrated by vocal Trump critic Robert De Niro.

Check This Out: Broadcasters Group Yanks Robert De Niro’s Award Over Support For Biden During Trump Courthouse Presser: Report

Robert De Niro Denied Award Over Support For Biden

De Niro notably participated in a news conference outside the former president’s criminal trial on Tuesday, highlighting the considerable star power the Biden campaign has garnered.

However, following the actor’s impassioned remarks outside the courthouse, the National Association of Broadcasters confirmed to The Hill that an award intended for De Niro has been rescinded.

“This event is proudly bipartisan, uniting those from across the political spectrum to celebrate the impactful work of local broadcasters and our partners,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

De Niro’s press conference prompted criticism from Trump on his Truth Social account.

“Robert, whose movies, artistry, and brand have gone WAY DOWN IN VALUE since he entered the political arena at the request of Crooked Joe Biden, looked so pathetic and sad out there,” Trump wrote.

CNN interviewed 12 publicists, agents, and political strategists guiding celebrities this election cycle. They all highlighted the significant risk for public figures in endorsing candidates amidst today’s polarized climate.

As a result, many celebrities may opt to align themselves with particular issues rather than specific candidates this year, the the outlet noted.

CNN reported that additional endorsements are anticipated in the coming months, with activities intensifying between the Democratic National Convention in August and Election Day. Biden campaign officials are currently engaged in behind-the-scenes discussions to strategize for these endorsements.

Loading... Loading...

Involvement Of Young Hollywood

Political strategists within the entertainment industry have expressed particular concerns about the involvement of Young Hollywood, which is crucial for engaging Gen Z voters and younger millennials.

The Biden campaign has prioritized mobilizing younger voters to the polls this year.

“You still have a lot of young voters, in particular, who have not yet tuned in to the presidential election. And so that’s why this campaign is relentlessly focused on reaching voters where they are right now, not waiting until September or October,” Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler told CNN’s Kate Bolduan on Wednesday.

With polls showing Biden and Trump in a tight race ahead of Election Day in November, celebrity endorsements may hold outsize influence to help get voters to the polls this year.

Read Next: Following Trump’s Guilty Verdict, Legal Experts Say He Could Face This Punishment Instead Of Prison Time

Photo: Shutterstock