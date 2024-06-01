Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Reveals Her Reaction To Donald Trump's Conviction In Hush-Money Case: 'The Finality Of It Really Hit Her Hard'

Loading... Loading...

Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress at the center of former President Donald Trump’s hush-money trial, was deeply affected by Trump’s recent conviction, her lawyer said on Friday.

What Happened: Attorney Clark Brewster shared on NewsNation that the news initially took Daniels aback.

“I got a pretty instant report from the courthouse,” Brewster said. “And so, it hadn’t hit the news yet when I told her, really. And, she was really kind of taken aback.”

Brewster also said that the verdict brought a mix of emotions for Daniels, who felt relief rather than happiness.

“I think it was the culmination of a lot of things — the finality of it and, you know, the worry and nervousness that she had throughout leading up to this,” he added.

Trump became the first former president to be convicted of a felony on Thursday when a jury found him guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The charges were related to a hush money payment made to Daniels in 2016 to keep her silent about an alleged affair.

Brewster mentioned that Daniels might have been surprised by the verdict.

“The finality of it really hit her hard,” he said. “And we had a great talk. I told her how proud I was of her for what she’s been through.”

Daniels had worn a bulletproof vest up until she entered the Manhattan courthouse to testify, fearing for her safety. Brewster noted her security concern, adding, “She was concerned about the security coming into New York. She wore a bulletproof vest every day until she got to the courthouse.”

Brewster also mentioned Daniels’ emotional state before testifying.

“She cried herself to sleep,” he said. “She was paralyzed with fear, not of taking the stand or telling her story, but what some nut might do to her. And I’m genuinely concerned about it as well.”

Trump’s sentencing is scheduled for July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention, where he is expected to become the GOP presidential nominee. Trump criticized Judge Juan Merchan and the trial following his conviction. “This was a rigged, disgraceful trial,” he said.

“The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people, and they know what happened here, and everybody knows what happened here,” Trump added.

