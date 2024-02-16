Cathie Wood's Ark Sells Coinbase Shares Amid Bitcoin Rally Despite Surprise Quarterly Profit — Nvidia, Alphabet Stocks Also Shed

Loading... Loading...

In a notable move on Thursday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest adjusted its portfolio by selling shares of Coinbase Global Inc COIN following the company’s announcement of its fourth-quarter results, which revealed a surprise profit.

The Coinbase Trade

The firm sold a total of 162,762 Coinbase shares, worth $26.7 million, through its flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK and ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG. On Thursday, Coinbase shares closed 3.3% higher at $165.67.

This decision came on a day when Coinbase’s financial achievements were in the spotlight, showcasing a significant beat on both top and bottom lines, with a reported fourth-quarter revenue of $953.79 million against the expected $822.36 million and earnings of $1.04 per share, surpassing the anticipated loss of 1 cent per share.

Notably, the Ark trade also comes when cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin BTC/USD, are enjoying a significant uptick in valuations. The “Coinbase Premium Index,” which measures the price difference for Bitcoin between Coinbase and Binance, rose to 0.12 on Thursday. This is the highest level it has reached since May 2023, according to data from analytics company CryptoQuant.

The Nvidia and Alphabet Trades

Ark Invest also made significant moves in the AI sector, selling shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Alphabet Inc GOOGL, both pivotal players in the ongoing AI frenzy.

Ark sold 4,671 Nvidia shares through ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ and ARKG. The transaction was worth $3.4 million as the company’s shares closed 1.68% lower at $726.58 for the day.

The Wood-led firm sold 12,146 Alphabet’s Class C shares through ARKQ. This transaction is worth $1.75 million. On Thursday, Alphabet’s Class C shares closed 2.17% lower at $143.94.

Nvidia, now the world’s fourth most valuable company due to its crucial role in AI technology, saw its shares sold by Ark amidst concerns over its high valuation despite its significant contributions to AI advancements.

While, Alphabet’s shares were traded lower following news of OpenAI’s plans to launch a web search tool, potentially challenging Google’s dominance in the search engine market. This development marks a pivotal moment in the tech industry, with Alphabet facing new competition in an area it has long dominated.

Other Key Trades:

Bought shares of Unity Software Inc U , with significant acquisitions across multiple funds, highlighting a strong belief in the company’s growth potential in the gaming and software development sectors.

, with significant acquisitions across multiple funds, highlighting a strong belief in the company’s growth potential in the gaming and software development sectors. Increased investment in 10X Genomics Inc TXG , buying shares in both ARKG and ARKK funds, indicating a bullish outlook on the genomics and biotech industry.

, buying shares in both ARKG and ARKK funds, indicating a bullish outlook on the genomics and biotech industry. Sold shares of Twilio Inc TWLO and Zoom Video Communications ZM , reflecting a strategic shift away from companies that may have experienced a pandemic-driven surge but are now being reassessed for their long-term growth potential in a post-pandemic world.

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.