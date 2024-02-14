SEC's Gary Gensler Warns Investors About 'AI Washing' Tactics In Wall Street's Technology Craze

Loading... Loading...

Companies seeking to capitalize on the burgeoning artificial intelligence (AI) market must be cautious about misleading investors with exaggerated or inaccurate claims about the technology’s impact on their business, according to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler.

What Happened: Gensler emphasized the importance of disclosing the operational, legal, and competitive risks associated with AI, as well as the technology’s relevance to their business, reported Business Insider. He also cautioned against “AI washing” by investment advisers and broker-dealers, warning that such practices could violate securities laws.

Gensler’s remarks come amid a surge in AI investments on Wall Street, particularly in tech giants like Apple Inc AAPL, Meta Platforms Inc META, NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Amazon.com Inc AMZN, Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, Microsoft Corp MSFT, and Tesla Inc TSLA.

“Companies should ask themselves some basic questions, such as: ‘If we are discussing AI in earnings calls or having extensive discussions with the board, is it potentially material?'” Gensler said in a speech at Yale Law School on Tuesday.

Despite the market frenzy, Gensler also highlighted the potential systemic risks of AI in a future financial crisis, citing the interconnected nature of financial markets and the widespread use of a few dominant AI models.

Why It Matters: Gensler’s recent statements add to his previous warnings about the potential risks of AI in financial markets. In a September hearing, he identified AI-generated deepfake content as a potential destabilizer for financial markets. He also emphasized the challenge that new technologies such as AI would pose to existing laws.

The warning from Gensler comes at a time when Wall Street is witnessing a surge in AI investments. Renowned market strategist Tom Lee recently expressed optimism about the ongoing AI surge, highlighting Nvidia’s role in the trend.

Despite the warnings, some experts believe that there is no imminent AI bubble burst. Tech venture capitalist Gene Munster noted that most of the high-profile mega-cap tech stocks have rallied nicely, alleviating fears concerning a bubble in the works.

However, the remarkable surge in Nvidia’s stock price has sparked a widespread fear of missing out in the market, leading to concerns about a potential market correction. This has raised parallels to the Y2K phenomenon, with the current excitement revolving around AI and the belief that the U.S. will avoid a recession, as highlighted by Evercore ISI’s Julian Emanuel.

