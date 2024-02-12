Top Market Strategist Tom Lee Weighs In On Nvidia And AI Boom: 'Doesn't Seem Like A Bubble'

Loading... Loading...

Renowned market strategist Tom Lee predicts a sustained AI boom, spotlighting NVIDIA Corp‘s NVDA role in the trend.

What Happened: On Monday, Lee, a partner at Fundstrat Global Advisors, expressed his optimism about the ongoing AI surge in an interview with CNBC’s Last Call. “It doesn’t seem like a bubble. There’s real demand there,” he asserted, referring to Nvidia and the wider AI industry.

“In the past two years, there has been a lot of transformation. I think critical mass has been reached for AI. If there is a shortage of workers, over time we know we have to replace salaried workers with Silicon…,” he said regarding the skilled workers shortage in the tech industry.

See Also: From Tesla Drivers To German Customs, Apple Vision Pro Shines Bright: This Week In Appleverse

His comments came in response to the recent bullish sentiments surrounding the AI sector. This includes a prediction by Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang about the rise in global demand for AI infrastructure as nations prioritize the construction of independent systems.

Why It Matters: This development aligns with recent predictions and trends in the AI industry. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had forecasted a surge in global demand for AI infrastructure as countries prioritize building and controlling their AI systems. This prediction was made in light of the growing emphasis on “sovereign AI capabilities” in countries like India, Japan, France, and Canada.

Moreover, the AI story has driven remarkable growth in companies such as Nvidia and Microsoft Corp. Analyst Marc Chaikin of Chaikin Analytics suggested an outside-the-box way to invest in and profit from the AI boom, emphasizing the potential of IT technology stocks as consulting firms help companies transition into using more AI in their operations.

Meanwhile, Nvidia is leveraging AI tools to expedite chip design amid growing demand. The company, along with other industry players, has introduced AI tools to automate tasks like writing hardware code, verifying it, and summarizing notes and status updates, significantly reducing the time and complexity involved in creating advanced chips.

Read Next: Sam Altman Lauds Apple Vision Pro: ‘Second Most Impressive Tech Since The iPhone’

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.