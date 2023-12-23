'Tis The Season! Unveiling Christmas Eve Store Hours For Last-minute Shoppers

Loading... Loading...

As Christmas Eve approaches, individuals are gearing up for last-minute shopping.

While business closings on Christmas Eve are less common than those on Christmas Day, many large chains still cut back hours or close up shop early for the coming holiday, according to a report by The Detroit News.

However, before dashing out for those final tree decorations or eleventh-hour gifts, it's prudent to check the operating hours of the intended stores.

Walmart WMT: Walmart, a retail giant, will conclude its Christmas Eve operations at 6 p.m.

Target TGT: Target outlets plan to operate from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST: Costco's warehouses are accessible from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, although hours may vary among different locations.

CVS Health Corporation CVS: CVS Pharmacy anticipates normal hours for most locations on Christmas Eve. However, some non-24 sites may experience reduced hours or holiday closures.

Walgreens WBA: Walgreens, a prominent pharmacy chain, is set to maintain regular hours on Christmas Eve. Nevertheless, pharmacy hours may fluctuate based on the specific location.

Starbucks SBUX: While many Starbucks stores will remain open, operating hours may differ. The company emphasized potential adjustments "based on business and customer needs" during the holiday season.

Kroger KR: Kroger outlets generally close early on Christmas Eve. However, hours may vary depending on the location.

For precise information on store hours, it's advisable to contact the stores directly or check their schedules online.

