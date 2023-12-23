Staying Connected During The Holidays: Best Video Calling Apps And Devices For Christmas

Loading... Loading...

Remember the time when Grandma couldn't make it to Christmas dinner but joined through a video call, laughing and sharing stories? Or when your cousin overseas showed off their snowman through a smartphone screen?

While we all dream of a Christmas with the entire family gathered, distance can sometimes play Scrooge. These are the moments that technology has gifted us, bringing us closer even when we are miles apart.

But fret not! This article is your Santa's sleigh, guiding you through the best video calling apps.

Zoom, The New Santa In Town: Zoom Video Comm. Inc.'s ZM video calling platform is perfect for large family gatherings with features like group calls, festive virtual backgrounds, and even a "Raise Hand" feature to decide who gets to open their gift first.

Skype, The Good Old Reindeer: It offers crisp video quality and allows you to record those precious moments.

Google Meet, The Star Atop The Tree: Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL platform shines with its simplicity and integration with other Google services.

FaceTime, The Platform For Apple enthusiasts: Apple Inc.'s AAPL FaceTime brings you face-to-face with loved ones: with the bonus of fun Animoji to play around with.

WhatsApp, The Christmas Stocking Filled With Goodies: Meta Platforms Inc.'s META social media app is simple, familiar, full of surprises and great for quick family gatherings, offering end-to-end encryption for a secure chat. The app supports up to 32 participants in a video call, making it ideal for more intimate family interactions.

Microsoft Teams, Comprehensive And Satisfying Feast: Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT Teams was originally designed for business. However, the platform has also evolved into a robust medium for personal use. Features like together mode and custom backgrounds can turn your Christmas call into a virtual banquet hall.

Discord, More Than Just For Gamers: Initially popular among gamers, it has grown to accommodate all types of communities. With Discord, you can create a server for your family, offering a private space to chat, video call, and share holiday moments.

Snapchat, The Perfect Elf During Festivities: While primarily known for its quick, vanishing messages, Snap Inc.'s SNAP Snapchat also offers video calling, making it a great choice for a spontaneous, fun-filled family catch-up.

Setting them up is as easy as leaving cookies for Santa. Just download the app, sign up, and start calling. Remember, the more, the merrier!

Dedicated Video Calling Devices

Now, for those who want to step up their game, let's talk about dedicated video calling devices. The Amazon Echo Show is like having your personal elf — just ask Alexa to make a call. With its smart display, the Google Nest Hub ensures you don't miss a detail of grandma's Christmas sweater.

Facebook Portal, with its smart camera, makes sure everyone's in the frame, so nobody feels left out. These devices are not just about calling; they’re about creating an experience, bringing your loved ones right into your living room.

They are especially great for those who aren't too tech-savvy — like your Grandpa Joe!

Tips for a Memorable Christmas Video Call

Tip 1: Light up your space like it’s the North Pole – good lighting makes a huge difference.

Tip 2: Ensure your Wi-Fi isn't on the naughty list – a stable connection is key.

Tip 3: Why not play Secret Santa online or have a holiday-themed trivia night?

Bonus Tip: And remember, a trial run of your setup can save you from any Grinchy technical glitches on the big day.

Keeping It Secure: Because No Gift Is Better Than Safety

Let's not give away our personal information in the season of giving. Keep your video calls secure by using unique meeting IDs and setting strong passwords. Make sure your apps and devices are updated with the latest security patches. This way, you keep your virtual home as secure as the real one.

Parting Words

As we wrap up (like the best Christmas gift), remember the joy of being together, even through a screen. With the right apps and devices, this Christmas can be as warm and connected as ever.

So, here's to a festive season filled with virtual hugs, laughter, and the magic of technology. Merry Christmas, and may your holidays be filled with love, joy, and seamless video calls!

Editor's Note: Artificial intelligence was used as a secondary aid in writing this story.

