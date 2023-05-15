ñol


What Is Tiger Global Up To? A Look At New Apple Stake And More Holdings

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 15, 2023 3:22 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Microsoft remains Tiger's largest holding, with 5,931,829 shares valued at $1.71 billion.
  • Tiger Global also opened new positions in Apple and Taiwan Semiconductor.

Tiger Global Management‘s 13F filing issued Monday shows notable shifts in its portfolio over the course of the first quarter.

What Happened: Microsoft Corporation MSFT remains Tiger Global’s largest holding, with 5,931,829 shares valued at $1.71 billion, representing 15.55% of the portfolio. The hedge fund increased its stake in Microsoft by 12%.

Meta Platforms Inc META comes in second, representing 14.37% of the portfolio. Despite a 6% decrease in shares, its market value stands at $1.58 billion.

Consumer discretionary stocks JD.com, Inc JD and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN follow, comprising 9.61% and 9.1% of the portfolio, respectively, with the stocks experiencing a 10% and 12% respective increase in holdings.

Alphabet Inc GOOGL is the fifth-largest holding. Other notable investments include ServiceNow NOW, which saw no change, and Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO, with a whopping 236% increase in shares.

Tiger Global also opened new positions in Apple Inc AAPL, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. TSM, and XP Inc. XP. The hedge fund’s diversified portfolio, with a mix of tech and finance stocks, indicates a bullish stance toward the technology sector and a steady confidence in the financial sector.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

