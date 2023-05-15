What Is Tiger Global Up To? A Look At New Apple Stake And More Holdings

Tiger Global Management‘s 13F filing issued Monday shows notable shifts in its portfolio over the course of the first quarter.

What Happened: Microsoft Corporation MSFT remains Tiger Global’s largest holding, with 5,931,829 shares valued at $1.71 billion, representing 15.55% of the portfolio. The hedge fund increased its stake in Microsoft by 12%.

Meta Platforms Inc META comes in second, representing 14.37% of the portfolio. Despite a 6% decrease in shares, its market value stands at $1.58 billion.



Read also: ‘Big Short’ Investor Isn’t Shorting Bank Stocks, He’s Buying Them By The Heap

Consumer discretionary stocks JD.com, Inc JD and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN follow, comprising 9.61% and 9.1% of the portfolio, respectively, with the stocks experiencing a 10% and 12% respective increase in holdings.

Alphabet Inc GOOGL is the fifth-largest holding. Other notable investments include ServiceNow NOW, which saw no change, and Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO, with a whopping 236% increase in shares.

Tiger Global also opened new positions in Apple Inc AAPL, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. TSM, and XP Inc. XP. The hedge fund’s diversified portfolio, with a mix of tech and finance stocks, indicates a bullish stance toward the technology sector and a steady confidence in the financial sector.



Read next: US Stocks Mixed, Treasuries Drop As Optimism Over Debt Ceiling Increase Collides With Hawkish Fed Remarks