Sunoco Reports Higher Throughput, Strong Revenue But Lower Margins In Q3

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) reported third-quarter revenues of $6.03 billion, which beat the consensus of $5.70 billion.
Details
EPS of 64 cents missed the consensus of $1.78.
Adjusted distributable cash flow of $326 million was lower than the $349 million a year ago.
Adjusted EBITDA rose to $489 million from $456 million a year ago.
Total capital expenditures were $157 million, including $115 million for growth capital and $42 million for maintenance capital.
Segment Performance
The Fuel Distribution segment sold around 2.3 billion gallons of fuel (vs. 2.1 billion gallons in the prior year quarter), with a fuel margin of 10.7 cents per gallon, down from 12.8 cents per gallon in the prior year quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA for the Fuel Distribution segment declined to $232 million from $253 million in the prior-year quarter.
The Pipeline Systems segment reported adjusted EBITDA rose to $182 million from $136 million a year earlier.
Throughput volumes averaged roughly 1.3 million barrels per day in the quarter.
The Terminals segment posted adjusted EBITDA of $75 million, compared to $67 million in the prior year quarter.
Average throughput volumes reached about 656,000 barrels per day in the quarter.
Distribution & Cash Position
As of September 30, the company had long-term debt of about $9.5 billion, and about $1.5 billion of liquidity remained on its revolving credit facility.
On October 20, 2025, Sunoco declared a distribution of $0.9202 per unit, an increase of approximately 1.25% sequentially, payable on November 19, to unitholders of record as of October 30, 2025.
Price Action: SUN shares are trading 0.40% lower at $52.18 at the last check on Wednesday.
