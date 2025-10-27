Individual investors are gearing up for a jam-packed week of earnings featuring several big tech names and retail-trader favorites.

Here's a look at the reports Wall Street and investors will be watching.

Monday, Oct. 27

After Market Close:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY), Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM), Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE), Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) kick off the week, reporting after Monday's closing bell.

Tuesday, Oct. 28

Before Market Open:

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI), a retail trader favorite, will release its Q3 earnings report ahead of Tuesday's opening bell. Analysts expect the fintech company to report earnings of eight cents per share and quarterly revenue of $884.67 million, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

It is worth noting that SoFi has beat analyst expectations on the top and bottom lines in every quarter since the company went public in 2021.

Other big names reporting Tuesday morning include:

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

(NASDAQ:PYPL) UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH)

(NYSE:UNH) Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

(NYSE:RCL) United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

(NYSE:UPS) JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

After Market Close:

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC), Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report after Tuesday's closing bell.

Wednesday, Oct. 29

Before Market Open:

Aerospace giant Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will both report before the market opens on Wednesday.

After Market Close:

Big tech comes out to play on Wednesday afternoon with Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google parent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) all reporting after the closing bell.

All eyes will be on AI infrastructure spending and AI monetization trends, including AI-driven product revenues and adoption metrics, which reveal how effectively the investments are turning into profits.

Investors will also be watching:

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

(NASDAQ:SBUX) Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

(NYSE:CMG) Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

(NYSE:BHC) Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

(NYSE:TDOC) Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Thursday, Oct. 30

Before Market Open:

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Roblox Corp. (NYSE:RBLX) will be in the spotlight on Thursday morning with both reports expected before the opening bell.

After Market Close:

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will likely be the most-watched release on Thursday afternoon. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.57 per share and quarterly revenue of $177.72 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

Other companies reporting after Thursday's closing bell include:

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

(NASDAQ:COIN) Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

(NASDAQ:ROKU) Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

(NASDAQ:RIOT) Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

(NASDAQ:GILD) Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR)

(NASDAQ:MSTR) Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

(NYSE:RKT) Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Friday, Oct. 31

Before Market Open:

The week wraps up with oil giants Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) reporting on Friday morning. Investors will be looking for guidance as crude oil prices remain near $60 per barrel.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) and Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) will also report before Friday's opening bell.

