Computer screen with Earnings Season on it
October 27, 2025 10:38 AM 3 min read

Retail Investors' Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: SoFi, Apple, Meta And More

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Individual investors are gearing up for a jam-packed week of earnings featuring several big tech names and retail-trader favorites. 

Here's a look at the reports Wall Street and investors will be watching. 

Monday, Oct. 27

After Market Close:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY), Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM), Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE), Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) kick off the week, reporting after Monday's closing bell. 

Read Next: Trump’s White House Ballroom Donors Include Google, Micron, Palantir and More

Tuesday, Oct. 28

Before Market Open: 

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI), a retail trader favorite, will release its Q3 earnings report ahead of Tuesday's opening bell. Analysts expect the fintech company to report earnings of eight cents per share and quarterly revenue of $884.67 million, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro

It is worth noting that SoFi has beat analyst expectations on the top and bottom lines in every quarter since the company went public in 2021. 

Other big names reporting Tuesday morning include: 

  • PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)
  • UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH)
  • Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)
  • United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS)
  • JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

After Market Close:

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC), Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report after Tuesday's closing bell. 

Wednesday, Oct. 29

Before Market Open:

Aerospace giant Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will both report before the market opens on Wednesday. 

After Market Close:

Big tech comes out to play on Wednesday afternoon with Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google parent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) all reporting after the closing bell. 

All eyes will be on AI infrastructure spending and AI monetization trends, including AI-driven product revenues and adoption metrics, which reveal how effectively the investments are turning into profits.

Read Next: Latest Beyond Meat Short-Seller? Martin Shkreli, Of Course

Investors will also be watching: 

  • Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX)
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG)
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)
  • Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)
  • Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Thursday, Oct. 30

Before Market Open:

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Roblox Corp. (NYSE:RBLX) will be in the spotlight on Thursday morning with both reports expected before the opening bell. 

After Market Close:

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will likely be the most-watched release on Thursday afternoon. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.57 per share and quarterly revenue of $177.72 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro

Other companies reporting after Thursday's closing bell include: 

  • Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)
  • Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)
  • Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)
  • Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)
  • Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR)
  • Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT)
  • Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Friday, Oct. 31

Before Market Open:

The week wraps up with oil giants Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) reporting on Friday morning. Investors will be looking for guidance as crude oil prices remain near $60 per barrel. 

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) and Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) will also report before Friday's opening bell. 

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock

SOFI Logo
SOFISoFi Technologies Inc
$29.752.53%
Overview
AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$266.081.24%
ABBV Logo
ABBVAbbVie Inc
$228.260.12%
AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$227.171.32%
BA Logo
BABoeing Co
$222.830.67%
BBBY Logo
BBBYBed Bath & Beyond Inc
$9.015.08%
BFLY Logo
BFLYButterfly Network Inc
$2.21-0.90%
BHC Logo
BHCBausch Health Companies Inc
$6.18-0.24%
CAR Logo
CARAvis Budget Group Inc
$157.840.53%
CMG Logo
CMGChipotle Mexican Grill Inc
$41.240.13%
COIN Logo
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$358.761.21%
CVNA Logo
CVNACarvana Co
$358.532.09%
CVX Logo
CVXChevron Corp
$155.00-0.36%
D Logo
DDominion Energy Inc
$60.76-0.49%
EA Logo
EAElectronic Arts Inc
$200.57-0.13%
ENPH Logo
ENPHEnphase Energy Inc
$36.861.74%
GILD Logo
GILDGilead Sciences Inc
$120.28-0.55%
GOOG Logo
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$265.601.95%
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$264.941.93%
JBLU Logo
JBLUJetBlue Airways Corp
$4.764.27%
LOGC Logo
LOGCContextLogic Holdings Inc
$7.556.94%
META Logo
METAMeta Platforms Inc
$753.532.05%
MSFT Logo
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
$532.281.66%
MSTR Logo
MSTRStrategy Inc
$295.202.12%
NUE Logo
NUENucor Corp
$142.062.42%
NXPI Logo
NXPINXP Semiconductors NV
$220.120.44%
PYPL Logo
PYPLPayPal Holdings Inc
$70.991.75%
RBLX Logo
RBLXRoblox Corp
$129.191.16%
RCL Logo
RCLRoyal Caribbean Group
$319.580.99%
RIOT Logo
RIOTRiot Platforms Inc
$21.922.33%
RKT Logo
RKTRocket Companies Inc
$17.76-0.62%
ROKU Logo
ROKURoku Inc
$97.130.88%
SBUX Logo
SBUXStarbucks Corp
$87.031.09%
TDOC Logo
TDOCTeladoc Health Inc
$9.24-2.27%
TWLO Logo
TWLOTwilio Inc
$114.531.75%
UNH Logo
UNHUnitedHealth Group Inc
$363.530.28%
UPS Logo
UPSUnited Parcel Service Inc
$89.192.26%
V Logo
VVisa Inc
$349.080.49%
VZ Logo
VZVerizon Communications Inc
$38.980.43%
WM Logo
WMWaste Management Inc
$214.20-0.21%
XOM Logo
XOMExxon Mobil Corp
$115.28-0.10%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

fintech-banner
Fintech Focus Newsletter
Your update on what's going on in the Fintech space. Keep up-to-date with news, valuations, mergers, funding, and events. Sign up today!
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved