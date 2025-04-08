Despite Tariff Turmoil, Bitcoin Outperforms 'Magnificent 7' Stocks In 2025 — Records Smaller Losses Than Nvidia, Tesla, Apple

Stocks and cryptocurrencies have been punched hard amid fears of economic fallout from President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff measures.

Even so, Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has fared better than some of Wall Street’s tech behemoths.

What happened: The apex cryptocurrency has shed 15.79% of its value year-to-date, wiping out nearly $280 billion in investor wealth.

However, BTC was in a better position when compared with the "Magnificent 7" group, a cohort of seven large-cap technology companies.

As evident, Nvidia, Tesla, Google's parent company Alphabet, Apple, and Amazon have all reported losses of over 20% since 2025 began. Elon Musk-led electric vehicle maker Tesla was the worst performer, plunging over 40% in the period.

Microsoft matched Bitcoin's decline, plunging 15.90% year-to-date, while Facebook's parent, Meta, posted smaller losses than the leading cryptocurrency.

Asset YTD Losses Price (Recorded at 4:50 a.m. ET) Tesla, Inc. TSLA 40.20% $233.29 NVIDIA Corp. NVDA 28.21% $97.64 Apple Inc. AAPL 27.10% $181.46 Alphabet Inc. GOOGL 22.06% $146.75 Amazon.com Inc. AMZN 21.06% $175.26 Microsoft Corp. MSFT 15.90% $357.86 Bitcoin BTC/USD 15.79% $79,102.14 Meta Platforms Inc. META 12.46% $516.25

Meanwhile, the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF MAGS, which offers equal weight exposure to the "Mag 7" stocks, slumped 23.80% year-to-date.

Interestingly, Bitcoin has strengthened against the “Mag 7” entities since October 2024, with the BTC to MAGS ratio jumping to its highest value in more than a year.

Source: Trading View

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $78,866.55, up 3.30% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Shares of MAGS were up 1.59% in pre-market trading after closing 0.27% higher at $41.47 during Monday’s regular session.

Photo: Bukhta Yurii/Shutterstock