April 3, 2025 1:18 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin Reeling From Trump's 'Liberation Day' Shock But These Gold-Backed Coins Are Killing It This Year

Follow
Comments

Gold prices hit a new all-time high Wednesday as investors sought refuge in the safe haven following President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs that sent risk-on markets falling.

What happened: Spot gold rose 0.46% to $3,148.93 per ounce as of this writing, down slightly from the peak of $3,167 recorded earlier in the day. Gold futures on the Commodity Exchange were up 0.15% to $3,171. 

With the latest uptick, the yellow metal extended its year-to-date gains to 20%.

The rise also boosted physical gold-backed cryptocurrencies. Tether Gold and PAX Gold rose 1.02% in the last 24 hours and over 20% since 2025 began.

In fact, the two cryptocurrency derivatives of gold were among the five most successful coins this year, far outperforming heavyweights like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

Cryptocurrency24-Hour Gains +/-YTD Gains +/-Price (Recorded at 12:30 a.m. ET)
PAX Gold PAXG/USD+1.02%+20.16%$3,167.24
Tether Gold XAUT/USD+1.02%+20.93%$3,171.20

See Also: ‘Greatest Of Them All’ TRUMP Memecoin Headed for Trump Media ETFs? Polymarket Bettors Think It’s Unlikely

Well-known cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez stated that DOGE was at a "make-or-break level."

"If $0.16 holds, a rally to $0.57 could follow. If it fails, a drop to $0.06 becomes likely," the analyst projected.

Gold bug and renowned economist Peter Schiff called gold a "true safe haven and store of value," while highlighting the fall of Bitcoin, considered by some as a "digital gold."

Capital markets tumbled after the scope and scale of Trump's new reciprocal tariff structure exceeded Wall Street's worst-case expectations. The new levies on imported goods would be set at 50% of what the trading partners charge the U.S.

Image via Shutterstock

Read Next: 

BTC Logo
BTCGrayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$36.62-2.74%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum-
Growth-
Quality-
Value-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$83466.501.18%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$1832.012.07%
PAXG/USD Logo
$PAXGPAX Gold
$3160.00-0.92%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsMarketsMoversTrading IdeasBitcoinGoldspot goldTether Gold

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved