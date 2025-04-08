Another Crypto Firm Set To Go Public: Galaxy Digital Foresees Nasdaq Listing Soon After SEC Approves Delaware Move

Digital asset investment firm Galaxy Digital announced Monday that it has secured approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for its S-4 registration statement, paving the way for its domestication to Delaware and Nasdaq listing.

What Happened: Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz shared the news in an X post, deeming it a “big milestone” for the company.

“We're on track to list on Nasdaq shortly after our shareholder vote on May 9, contingent on completing our reorganization,” Novogratz said.

Post the approval of shareholders and the Toronto Stock Exchange, where it is currently listed, the firm anticipates listing on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the ticker GLXY.

Big milestone for @GalaxyHQ! Our registration statement is now effective with the SEC. We're on track to list on Nasdaq shortly after our shareholder vote on May 9, contingent on completing our reorganization. Let's go! https://t.co/bbIgQNnMxH — Mike Novogratz (@novogratz) April 7, 2025

Galaxy is headquartered in New York City, with its registered office in the Cayman Islands. The firm offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization.

Why It Matters: This development comes after Galaxy Digital agreed to pay $200 million to settle allegations that it failed to disclose its financial interests while promoting the now-defunct Terra LUNA/USD cryptocurrency.

Galaxy’s U.S. listing ambitions coincided with similar moves by other major cryptocurrency-related companies. Circle, the issuer of the world's second-largest stablecoin, USD Coin USD/USD, filed for an IPO last week to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “CRCL.”

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken was also preparing to go public as early as the first quarter of next year.

