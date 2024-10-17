Analyst Predicts Bitcoin High In Weeks, $90K By Year-End; TSMC Nears $1 Trillion Valuation After 8% Premarket Surge - Top Headlines Today While US Slept

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Crypto
- ESMA Pushes For Stronger Crypto Regulations Under MiCA Framework
- Crypto Advocate Reacts To Elizabeth Warren’s ‘Return On Investment’ Allegations Against John Deaton, Outlines ROI He Expects From GOP Candidate
- Bitcoin Defies Election Jitters, Analyst Sees King Crypto Scaling $70K Milestone Again ‘In The Coming Weeks’
- Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe May Have Overtaken These Nasdaq-Listed Companies Toward Billion-Dollar Valuations, But There’s A Catch
- Elon Musk Powers Dogecoin Rally — Meme Coin Jumps Over 7% After ‘DOGE Will Fix It’ Post
- Bitcoin, Ethereum Shift Sideways, Dogecoin Jumps As Stocks Hit New Record: Top Analyst Predicts King Crypto To Hit New High In 3-4 Weeks, $90K By Year-End
US Markets
- Wall Street Poised To Open Higher As TSMC Earnings Expected To Kick Off Rally In Tech Stocks: Strategist Says AI Trade Will Have Legs Even In Case Of Recession In 2025
- Dow Hits Another Record Close: Investor Sentiment Improves, But Fear Index Remains In ‘Greed’ Zone
US Politics
- Market ‘Very Convinced’ Of A Trump Win, Says Stanley Druckenmiller: Why Billionaire Investor Thinks Blue Sweep Is ‘Highly Unlikely’
- Trump Campaign’s Snapchat Absence Potentially Gives Harris Edge Among Young Voters
- Donald Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial Off To A Slow Start — Raises Just 4% Of The Token Fundraising Target
- Peter Schiff Questions ‘Trump-Inspired’ Bitcoin Pump: ‘One Of The Promises He Did Not Make Was To Buy Any’
US Economy
- September Retail Sales Exceed Estimates, Jobless Claims Fall More Than Expected
- Former FDIC Chief Warns Federal Reserve To ‘Not Stir The Pot’ With Further Rate Cuts: ‘Some Have Called It A Goldilocks Economy, But…’
World Economy
- European Central Bank Lowers Interest Rates Again, First Back-To-Back Cuts In 13 Years
- Asia Down, Europe Gains; Crude Oil Steady As Investors Eye Middle East Developments – Global Markets Today While Us Slept
Tech
- As Apple, Microsoft Battle EU Regulations, This New Cybersecurity Rule Can Cost Companies Up To $10M If They Fail To Comply
- Alibaba’s Lazada Leverages AI in E-Commerce Race Against Shopee and TikTok Shop
- Wipro Q2 Earnings: IT Services Revenue Decline 2%, Proposes 1:1 Stock Bonus
- This Uber Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday
- Alibaba And JD.com Ease Rivalry, Share Logistics In Response To Economic Challenges
- Meta Cuts Jobs in WhatsApp, Instagram, and Reality Labs In Latest Reorganization
- Nokia Q3: Earnings Miss, CEO Cites Telecom Weakness And Anticipates India Demand Rebound
- TSMC On Cusp Of Topping $1 Trillion Valuation As Stock Jumps 8% In Premarket: What’s Going On
- Worksport Targets $2M in Savings With Strategic Cuts, Set to Launch New Clean-Tech Products in 2025
- Why Is Rocket Lab Stock Gaining Premarket Thursday?
- Google Urges 9th Circuit To Halt ‘Dangerous’ Epic Ruling, Cites Substantial New Security Risks
- Apple Rival Samsung To Unfold ‘Special Edition’ Of Its Latest Flagship Foldable Phone
- Tim Cook’s Trusted Deputies Make Beeline For The Exit Door: Apple HR Chief Latest Executive To Leave
- Nvidia Supplier TSMC Q3 Trumps Estimates On Strong AI Chip Demand, Guides Q4 Above Consensus
- Amazon Breaks Away From Black And White Monotony To Offer First-Ever Color Kindle: What You Should Know
- Elon Musk Isn’t The Only One Chasing ‘Super App’ Dominance In The US— Uber CEO Eyes A Slice With Potential Expedia Acquisition
Electric Vehicle
- Tesla Promotes Key Executives And Gives Them More Responsibilities In Leadership Shuffle
- Tesla Says Cybertruck Battery Can Be Used With Powerwall To Power Homes Starting 2025
- Tesla Showcases Optimus’ Autonomous Navigation, Charging Abilities After Admitting They Were Human Assisted ‘To Some Extent’ At Robotaxi Unveiling Event
- Tesla Inches Closer To Beginning Cybertruck Deliveries In Canada
- Elon Musk Mourned Tesla’s Lack Of Market Share In Japan In January; EV Giant Now Opens 600th Supercharger Post In Country
Communication
- What’s Going On With Tencent Music Entertainment Shares On Thursday?
- YouTube’s ‘Premium Lite’ Plan That Removes Some Ads, But Doesn’t Offer Any Other Perks Is Rolling Out To More Countries
Industrial
- CSX Analysts Slash Their Forecasts Following Weak Q3 Earnings
- Spirit Airlines Struggles To Regain Altitude As Competitors Soar, Bankruptcy Concerns Intensify
Healthcare
- This Gilead Sciences Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday
- AbbVie Is Doing ‘Very Well’ But Jim Cramer’s Favorite? Abbott Laboratories
- Elevance Health’s Q3 Earnings: Profit Falls Short Of Expectations On Higher Medical Costs, Issues Soft Annual Outlook
- Adial Pharmaceuticals Secures Additional US Patent Expanding Intellectual Property Protection Around Its Alcohol Use Disorder Candidate
- Nano-Cap Nexalin’s Drug-Free Alternative For Alzheimer’s Shows Improved Memory, Cognitive Function In Small Study
- ‘Miracle’ Weight Loss Drug Ozempic And Similar Drugs Reduce Alcohol And Opioid Overdose, Study Reveals
Financial
- Travelers’ Q3 Triumph: Strong Premium Growth And Underwriting Gains Propel Massive Earnings Beat
- Blackstone Exceeds Q3 Expectations: $1.108T AUM, Achieves Highest Amount Of Fund Appreciation In 3 Years
Space
- 200+ Days In Space And Still Waiting: NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 Mission Splashdown Delayed Again Due To Bad Weather
Energy
- TransDigm, Easterly Government Properties, Booz Allen Hamilton And An Energy Stock On CNBC’s ‘Final Trades’
- What’s Going On With Phillips 66 Stock Today?
- CleanCore’s Eco-Friendly Products Roll Out At Knight-Swift Terminals, Aiming For Long-Term Recurring Revenue
- Alcoa Beats Q3 EPS Expectations, Rides Alumina Price Surge Despite Production Hiccups
Photo: DRN Studio via Shutterstock
