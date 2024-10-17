Crypto Advocate Reacts To Elizabeth Warren's 'Return On Investment' Allegations Against John Deaton, Outlines ROI He Expects From GOP Candidate

Jameson Lopp, a noted Bitcoin BTC/USD technologist and advocate, shared his expectations from pro-cryptocurrency nominee John Deaton who is running for senate against Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

What Happened: The two politicians sparred over cryptocurrencies during a debate earlier this week, during which Warren accused her GOP rival of being funded by big cryptocurrency industrialists who want a return on investment, or ROI.

Reacting to this allegation, Lopp took to X Wednesday to state what ROI he expected from Deaton if he won the election.

Last night @SenWarren cast aspersions upon @DeatonforSenate that his crypto industry funders would want a return on their investment.



I'll tell you what ROI I expect.



I expect John to NOT attack our industry with regulation by enforcement.



I expect John NOT to coordinate the… — Jameson Lopp (@lopp) October 16, 2024

Lopp said he wanted Deaton to refrain from attacking the cryptocurrency industry with regulation by enforcement—a charge that has been leveled against Warren and SEC Chair Gary Gensler over the years.

He further expected Deaton not to contribute to the shutdown of cryptocurrency-friendly banks and execute Operation Choke Point 2.0, in what looked like a reference to the collapse of Silvergate Bank, and the impasse over SAB121.

“All I want from John is NOTHING,” Lopp wrote at the end.

Why It Matters: The public debate between Warren and Deaton saw an intense battle of arguments between two politicians with drastically opposed views on cryptocurrencies.

Deaton is well-recognized in the cryptocurrency community for his support of Ripple Labs XRP/USD in the ongoing legal tussle with the SEC

Deaton’s campaign has indeed received a significant financial boost from the cryptocurrency industry, with the Winklevoss twins donating $1 million in Bitcoin.

Warren on the other hand has maintained a critical stance, accusing cryptocurrencies of facilitating illegal activities, including money laundering and terrorism.

