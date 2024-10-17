'Miracle' Weight Loss Drug Ozempic And Similar Drugs Reduce Alcohol And Opioid Overdose, Study Reveals

A groundbreaking study has unveiled that Novo Nordisk’s NVO “miracle’ weight loss drug Ozempic and similar GLP-1 receptor agonists could significantly lower the risk of alcohol and opioid overdoses.

This discovery suggests potential new applications for these drugs, which are primarily used for treating obesity and diabetes.

What Happened: Research published in the journal Addiction indicates that GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic may play a crucial role in reducing substance abuse, Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The study examined data from over 500,000 individuals with opioid-use disorder and found that more than 8,000 participants who were prescribed GLP-1 drugs experienced a 40% reduction in opioid overdose rates compared to those not on these medications.

Furthermore, among over 5,000 individuals with alcohol abuse issues, those using GLP-1 drugs showed a 50% lower rate of intoxication.

See Also: SBC Medical Group Earnings Update: H1 2024 Revenue Up 29% And Net Income Up 123%

Fares Qeadan, an associate professor of biostatistics at Loyola University Chicago and the lead researcher, emphasized that these findings offer “significant initial evidence” of the potential of GLP-1 receptor agonists in reducing overdose and intoxication rates.

However, Matt Field from the UK's Sheffield University cautioned that while these drugs might prevent severe intoxication, they may not aid users in reducing or abstaining from substance use entirely. The study’s conclusions are based on electronic health records, and further randomized controlled trials are necessary to establish a causal link.

Why It Matters: The potential of GLP-1 drugs to address addiction issues is gaining attention. A previous study, published in JAMA Network Open in September, revealed that individuals with a history of opioid abuse who took Ozempic were significantly less likely to overdose.

This adds to the growing body of evidence suggesting that semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic, could help manage drug addiction.

Moreover, a study from March indicated that Ozempic and Wegovy may lower the risk of developing cannabis use disorder or relapse. These findings highlight the potential of GLP-1 drugs to address various substance use disorders, offering new hope in the battle against addiction.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock