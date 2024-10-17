This Gilead Sciences Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $17. Grocery Outlet shares closed at $16.45 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein analyst Aaron Gal initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $105. Gilead Sciences shares closed at $85.82 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stephens & Co. analyst Jim Salera initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. FWRG with a Overweight rating and announces Price Target of $20. First Watch Restaurant shares closed at $14.77 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG analyst Sam Eiber initiated coverage on InMode Ltd. INMD with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $25. InMode shares closed at $16.65 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell Kapoor initiated coverage on Alumis Inc. ALMS with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $30. Alumis shares closed at $11.20 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
