Former FDIC Chief Warns Federal Reserve To 'Not Stir The Pot' With Further Rate Cuts: 'Some Have Called It A Goldilocks Economy, But…'

Amid a thriving economy, former United States Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Chief Sheila Bair has raised alarms over the Federal Reserve’s potential rate cuts.

What Happened: Despite the economy showing positive signs such as increasing wages, a strong stock market, and robust job creation, the Federal Reserve, under the leadership of Chair Jerome Powell, is contemplating further rate cuts.

The aim is to stimulate a labor market that is perceived to be cooling, even though the unemployment rate is at 4.1% with 254,000 jobs added in September.

Core inflation remains a pressing issue, with the Consumer Price Index showing a 3.3% rise, excluding food and energy. A survey by the University of Michigan indicates growing consumer inflation expectations. Bair, in an opinion piece in the Financial Times, warns that additional rate cuts could worsen inflation, disproportionately affecting low- and middle-income households.

“Some have called it a ‘Goldilocks economy,’ but it feels more like Papa Bear's soup, running a bit hot,” Bair wrote.

While some argue that rate cuts could enhance consumer spending by reducing borrowing costs, household debt has already reached a record $17.8 trillion. Bair stresses that stimulating demand through rate cuts might lead to increased inflation, offsetting any consumer savings from lower borrowing rates.

“The Fed should not stir the pot with further cuts,” she warned.

Why It Matters: The debate over interest rate cuts comes amidst differing views within the Federal Reserve. Raphael Bostic, President of the Atlanta Federal Reserve, recently projected only one more rate cut this year, deviating from the median projection of 50 basis points. He anticipates a single additional reduction of 25 basis points.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher J. Waller has expressed caution regarding interest rate cuts, citing disappointing recent inflation data. Waller emphasized the economy’s solid footing but acknowledged concerns over inflation upticks, suggesting a careful approach to rate adjustments.

