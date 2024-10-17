Amazon Breaks Away From Black And White Monotony To Offer First-Ever Color Kindle: What You Should Know

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN introduced its latest lineup of Kindle devices, including the first-ever color Kindle and the Kindle Scribe, a new e-reader with a stylus.

What Happened: Amazon has unveiled its new range of Kindle devices, including the first-ever color Kindle, the Kindle Scribe, and the Kindle Paperwhite entry, announced the company in a release on Wednesday.

The new Kindle devices are designed to provide a more immersive reading experience, with the color Kindle offering a high-resolution display and a built-in adjustable light. The Kindle Scribe, on the other hand, comes with a stylus for note-taking and highlighting, and the Kindle Paperwhite entry offers a more affordable option for readers.

Amazon also introduced a new feature that allows users to access library books directly from their Kindles, as well as the ability to use book covers as screensavers. The company also launched a digital playground for kids, offering a safe space for them to explore a variety of content.

These new devices are available for pre-order and will begin shipping in November.

Why It Matters: Amazon’s original book business has been a significant source of revenue for the company, with sales surpassing those of its digital counterpart, e-books. The success of the original book business underscores the enduring appeal of physical books and the importance of the reading experience to Amazon’s customers.

Price Action: Amazon’s stock closed at $186.89 on Wednesday, down 0.43% for the day. In after-hours trading, the stock dipped 0.20%. Year to date, Amazon’s stock has gained 24.65%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

