Tesla Inches Closer To Beginning Cybertruck Deliveries In Canada

Tesla Inc TSLA is seemingly nearing delivering its Cybertruck vehicles to customers in Canada, according to a post from Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill.

What Happened: Morrill on Wednesday posted the emoji of a Canada flag and a triangle, hinting that Tesla is nearing delivering the Cybertruck in Canada. The triangle is a representation of the Cybertruck’s angular design.

The post comes on the heels of X users flagging that VINs are being assigned for Canadian Cybertruck order holders.

BREAKING:



CYBERTRUCK VINS being assigned for Canadian 🇨🇦 deliveries!



Delivery before end of October likely!!



Thanks to @siddawa and team for all the hard work. pic.twitter.com/5UQuxsHM2l — 🇨🇦 Noah Webb (@NoahWebb_) October 17, 2024

Why It Matters: Last month, Cybertruck Program Manager Siddhant Awasthi said that the EV giant will likely start delivering the stainless steel truck in Canada in late October.

The foundation series Cybertruck starts at C$137,990 ($101,505) for the all-wheel drive variant and at C$165,990 ($122,101) for the more premium Cyberbeast variant in Canada. The foundation series refers to a limited and pricier edition of the Cybertruck with laser-etched foundation series badges and premium accessories.

On Tesla's Canadian website, the estimated delivery time upon placing an order for the vehicle is October to November for both variants of the vehicle.

Tesla started delivering the Cybertruck to customers in the U.S. in November and to customers in Mexico late last month.

In July, Tesla confirmed that it intends to start delivering the vehicle in Canada this year.

