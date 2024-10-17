Elon Musk Mourned Tesla's Lack Of Market Share In Japan In January; EV Giant Now Opens 600th Supercharger Post In Country

Tesla Inc TSLA has opened a supercharger station at Enshu Morimachi in the town of Mori, Shizuoka Prefecture in Japan that includes its 60,000th supercharger post around the world, the company said on Wednesday.

What Happened: With the latest station addition, the total number of superchargers in Japan has touched 600, the company said.

The 600th supercharger post in Japan bears a plaque marking the landmark and white origami crane images on a red background.

Today we opened Enshu Morimachi in Japan, commemorating 60,000 Supercharger posts globally and 600 Supercharger posts in Japan. https://t.co/LVxl8amYRF pic.twitter.com/g7QJsTfJ0c — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) October 17, 2024

Musk Mourned Lack Of Market Share In Japan: In January, Tesla CEO Elon Musk mourned the company’s lack of market share in Japan, terming it “remarkably low.”

The CEO said that the company will not overspend on advertising but instead spend it in geographies such as Japan by deploying superchargers at the right locations and setting up service centers.

“Japan is the third-largest car market in the world of any country. So we should at least have a market share proportionate to, say, other non-Japanese carmakers like Mercedes or BMW, which we do not currently have,” Musk then said while adding that there is a lack of awareness of Tesla in the country.

Why It Matters: Tesla announced earlier this month that it opened 2,800 superchargers in the third quarter, marking a growth of 23% year-on-year.

In May, Musk said that Tesla would invest $500 million in expanding the network this year to add thousands of new chargers to its supercharger network.

