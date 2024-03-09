Loading... Loading...

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

All three major stock indexes ended the week with losses: the S&P 500 dropped 0.26%, the Dow declined by 0.93% and the Nasdaq fell 1.17%, marking the Dow's worst performance since October.

February's job report presented mixed signals for the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions, with a surprising 275,000 jobs added, surpassing the expected 198,000. However, the unemployment rate increased to 3.9%, and wage growth was less than anticipated, hinting at a potential easing of inflation pressures.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Jim Cramer Has An Answer For Why Bitcoin Is Rallying, Telling Investors To 'Get Ready' For What's Next," by Adam Eckert, highlights Jim Cramer's insight that Bitcoin BTC/USD is rallying due to a lack of trust in fiat currencies, rather than the impact of ETFs.

"Nvidia Stock Split? Experts Foresee The Surging Stock Leading to Another Split, Enhancing Accessibility," by Anusuya Lahiri, discusses predictions about Nvidia Corp NVDA considering another stock split as its price nears $1,000, aimed at making shares more approachable for smaller investors.

"Crypto Analyst Sees Dogecoin Reaching Half A Dollar Soon, Says 'DOGE Has Plenty More Left In The Tank'," by Mehab Qureshi, reports on a crypto analyst's forecast that Dogecoin DOGE/USD could potentially hit $0.67, emphasizing its untapped growth prospects and higher public interest compared to Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Palantir Is Trending On WallStreetBets: Here's What Retail Is Saying On Reddit

Robinhood Passes $10 Billion Milestone For Overnight Trading, Reaches 922 Tickers: 'The Future Of Investing Is Here'

Airlines Find Powerful New Revenue Stream: Carry-On Baggage

The Bears

"Fund Manager Substantially Reduces Tesla Holding, Citing 2 Reasons That Undermine His Positive View," by Shanthi Rexaline, explains Gary Black's decision to cut Tesla, Inc. TSLA stakes due to overly optimistic delivery estimates and potential price cuts.

"Apple Poured $1B A Year Into Car Project Concocted By Steve Jobs For A Decade Before Realizing It Needed A Major Rethink" by Ramakrishnan M, encapsulates how Apple Inc. AAPL invested $1 billion annually for 10 years in a car initiative initiated by Steve Jobs before deciding on a significant strategy overhaul.

"Neither Sundar Pichai Nor Sergey Brin-This Ex-Employee Warned Google 5 Years Ago That AI Was Coming For Their Search Engine," by Rounak Jain, reveals that a former Google engineer, Eric Lehman, predicted AI's significant impact on Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGGOOGL search engine revenue over five years ago.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Josh Brown Just Bought This Stock Trading At 11-Year Lows, Paying A 6.5% Dividend: 'They Always Find A Way To Rebuild'

Coinbase At It Again: Crypto Exchange Dims When Bitcoin Sparkles At $67,000, 'Users Are Flooding Exchanges, It's Time'

Disney CEO Bob Iger Reveals Cancellation Of Several Projects Amid Box Office Slump: 'And That's Not Easy In This Business'

