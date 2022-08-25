Micro Today Ahead Of Macro Tomorrow

MARKET UPDATE
Incremental Chinese stimulus
-
US $146 billion ($1 trillion yuan) focused on infrastructure spending
-
Volumes remain near the lows for the year
10yr 3.1% (Climbing)
More clarity today on how hawkish the Fed intends to be
-
Kansas City Fed President Esther George at Jackson Hole
-
“may have to take rates above 4%”
Balanced Portfolios are down in 2022
-
Year to date
-
S&P 500 -13%
-
U.S. Gov’t and Corporate Bonds -12%
-
The only years that have seen both stocks and bonds at a loss by end of August
-
1973
-
1974
-
1981
Crude 95 flat
Tesla TSLA
-
3-for-1 stock split today
-
California set to vote on the ban of gasoline powered cars by 2035
-
California is the largest auto market in the U.S.
Earnings
Nvidia NVDA -3%, guide lower for gaming
Salesforce CRM -5%, guide was light
Snowflake SNOW +16%, beat and raise, short squeeze
Autodesk ADSK +6%
Splunk SPLK -1%
Williams-Sonoma WSM +3%, EPS beat
Dollar General DG -2%, EPS beat, not raising guide
Dollar Tree DLTR -8%, reported in-line but cutting guide
Peloton PTON -16%
Under the Radar
CRYPTO UPDATE
Depository Trust & Clearing Corp (DTCC): Project Ion
-
Huge institutional adoption piece
-
DTCC process virtually every trade in $40 trillion US stock market
-
Joining crypto-revolution
-
Testing private blockchain - Project Ion
-
Processing +100,000 trades per day
-
Big implications for settlement times
-
Potential to avoid meme-stock-fiascos
-
Global crypto traffic
-
Traffic on exchanges dominated by US, 14.3%
-
South Korea, 6.5%
-
Russia, 4.9%
-
Turkey, 3.5%
-
Japan, 2.6%
These are the tickers dominating the news headlines:
