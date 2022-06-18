ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

2 Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Holders Win NBA Championship: Here Are The Players And Which Apes They Own

by Chris Katje, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 18, 2022 3:53 PM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Two members of the Golden State Warriors own Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs
  • Bored Ape community now has a Super Bowl winner and NBA champion in the same year.

With a win in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors are once again NBA Champions. The series win marked the fourth by the Warriors since 2014-2015 and one Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT holder. Another teammate, who owns a Bored Ape, became a first time NBA Champion.

What Happened: The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 103-90 Thursday night to win the NBA Finals four games to two games in the best-of-seven series. The games were broadcast on ABC, a unit of The Walt Disney Company DIS.

Two members of the Warriors are owners of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, one of the most prestigious and highest valued NFT collections.

Steph Curry owns Bored Ape #7990, which he bought in August for 55 Ethereum ETH/USD, or around $180,000 at the time.

Curry’s Bored Ape has the following traits, and the amount of Apes that have the same traits:

  • Yellow Background: 13% of Apes
  • Tweed Suit: 1%
  • Zombie Eyes: 3%
  • Blue Fur: 5%
  • Bored Mouth: 23%

Andrew Wiggins owns Bored Ape #8324, which has the following traits:

  • New Punk Blue Background: 12%
  • Sleeveless Logo T: 1%
  • Bored Eyes: 17%
  • Gray Fur: 5%
  • Small Grin Mouth: 3%

Wiggins bought his Bored Ape in December for 57 ETH.

Related Link: Steph Curry Launching 2,974 NFTs, One For Every 3 Point Shot: Here's How To Mint One 

Why It’s Important: Curry joined the Bored Ape Yacht Club prior to the claiming of serums for Mutant Ape Yacht Club. Curry used his serum and now also holds a Mutant Ape Yacht Club and two claimed Otherdeed for Otherside NFTs.

Curry also owns Bored Ape Kennel Club #9538, which has cheetah fur and the appropriate basketball hoop trait.

Curry and Wiggins are among the large number of athletes and celebrities who own Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs. Earlier this year, Bored Ape holder Von Miller won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, giving the Bored Ape community a Super Bowl winner and NBA champion in the same year.

Curry wore Bored Ape merchandise during the pre-game of several NBA Playoff games. Curry was also seen wearing new merch that will be available to holders of his own NFT collection from FTX, which paid tribute to his record-breaking 2,974 three-pointers made.

Curry scored 34 points in game six and won the NBA Finals MVP. In the NBA Playoffs, Curry averaged 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

Wiggins averaged 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in the NBA Playoffs.

Photo: Courtesy of opensea.io

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: ABCAndrew WigginsBored Ape Kennel ClubBored Ape Yacht ClubEthereumMutant Ape Yacht ClubNational Basketball AssociationNBANBA FinalsNBA PlayoffsSteph CurryCryptocurrencyNewsSportsMarketsGeneral