2 Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Holders Win NBA Championship: Here Are The Players And Which Apes They Own

With a win in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors are once again NBA Champions. The series win marked the fourth by the Warriors since 2014-2015 and one Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT holder. Another teammate, who owns a Bored Ape, became a first time NBA Champion.

What Happened: The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 103-90 Thursday night to win the NBA Finals four games to two games in the best-of-seven series. The games were broadcast on ABC, a unit of The Walt Disney Company DIS.

Two members of the Warriors are owners of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, one of the most prestigious and highest valued NFT collections.

Steph Curry owns Bored Ape #7990, which he bought in August for 55 Ethereum ETH/USD, or around $180,000 at the time.

Curry’s Bored Ape has the following traits, and the amount of Apes that have the same traits:

Yellow Background: 13% of Apes

Tweed Suit: 1%

Zombie Eyes: 3%

Blue Fur: 5%

Bored Mouth: 23%

Andrew Wiggins owns Bored Ape #8324, which has the following traits:

New Punk Blue Background: 12%

Sleeveless Logo T: 1%

Bored Eyes: 17%

Gray Fur: 5%

Small Grin Mouth: 3%

Wiggins bought his Bored Ape in December for 57 ETH.

BORED CHAMPIONS » @Boredapeyc Members @StephenCurry30 And @22wiggins Are NBA Champions After The Golden State Warriors Defeated The Boston Celtics To Win The NBA Finals



Curry had 34 points, 7 assists, and 7 rebounds



Wiggins had 18 points, 5 assists, and 6 rebounds pic.twitter.com/4GqzFLomR7 — The Bored Ape Gazette🍌 (@BoredApeGazette) June 17, 2022

Why It’s Important: Curry joined the Bored Ape Yacht Club prior to the claiming of serums for Mutant Ape Yacht Club. Curry used his serum and now also holds a Mutant Ape Yacht Club and two claimed Otherdeed for Otherside NFTs.

Curry also owns Bored Ape Kennel Club #9538, which has cheetah fur and the appropriate basketball hoop trait.

Curry and Wiggins are among the large number of athletes and celebrities who own Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs. Earlier this year, Bored Ape holder Von Miller won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, giving the Bored Ape community a Super Bowl winner and NBA champion in the same year.

Curry wore Bored Ape merchandise during the pre-game of several NBA Playoff games. Curry was also seen wearing new merch that will be available to holders of his own NFT collection from FTX, which paid tribute to his record-breaking 2,974 three-pointers made.

Curry scored 34 points in game six and won the NBA Finals MVP. In the NBA Playoffs, Curry averaged 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

Wiggins averaged 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in the NBA Playoffs.

