If You Bought A Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT When Super Bowl Champ Von Miller Did, Here's How Much It'd Be Worth Now

Von Miller is once again a Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams winning Super Bowl LVI. Miller has now won Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos and the Rams. Along with collecting Super Bowl rings and sacks of quarterbacks, Miller is an avid non-fungible token collector.

What Happened: Miller, who has played 10 seasons in the National Football League, was a key addition to the Rams via trade in November 2021.

Miller completed the 2021-2022 regular season with 50 tackles, 9.5 sacks and one forced fumble. The NFL star also had 14 tackles, 4 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in the NFL Playoffs.

In Super Bowl LVI, Miller had two tackles and two sacks. Miller now has 4.5 sacks in the Super Bowl, tied for most in a career.

Miller is the owner of several prominent non-fungible token collections including Bored Ape Yacht Club, CloneX and CryptoPunks.

Related Link: Celebrities That Own Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs

Buying Bored Ape Yacht Clubs: Miller announced on Aug. 10, 2021 that he had joined the Bored Ape Yacht Club community. Miller is the owner of two Bored Apes, along with two unused mutant serums (M1 and M2) that can be used to create Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs.

Miller purchased Bored Ape Yacht Club #4733 for 25 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). The Ape has the following traits:

Yellow Background: 13%

Biker Vest: 3%

Silver Hoop Earring: 7%

Robot Eyes: 4%

White Fur: 4%

Cowboy Hat: 4%

Bored Unshaven Mouth:

Ape #4733 ranks as the 3,444th rarest in the collection of 10,000 according to Rarity Tools.

Miller also owns Bored Ape #1432, which was sent to him from the wallet of NFL player Dez Bryant on OpenSea.

Bored Apes had a floor price of 15 ETH, or $46,400 on Aug. 10, 2021.

With a current floor price of 99 ETH, or $286,778 at the time of writing, those who bought a Bored Ape when Miller announced his purchase have done quite well.

A Bored Ape investment at the time of Miller’s purchase is now up 560% in ETH and 518% in US Dollars.

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on Flickr