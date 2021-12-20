Steph Curry Launching 2,974 NFTs, One For Every 3 Point Shot: Here's How To Mint One

The NBA has a new three-point shot champion, with Steph Curry setting the record last week for career three-point field goals. A non-fungible token collection from Curry will celebrate the achievement.

What Happened: A collection of 2,974 NFTs of Steph Curry are being sold by cryptocurrency and NFT company FTX. The NFTs are designed by artist Andrea McDonald.

A free bonus NFT designed by Floyd Norman, the first African-American animator and artist for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) will be given to anyone who mints the Curry NFTs. The bonus NFT will feature either a game-winning three-pointer from Feb, 27, 2016 or a shot-clock beating three-pointer in the 2018 NBA Finals, two of Curry’s all-time favorites.

Curry is donating 100% of the profits from the NFT launch to a foundation created by Curry and his wife Ayesha named "Eat. Learn. Play."

The Mint: The Curry 2974 Collection goes on sale at 8 p.m. EST Monday Dec. 20. The NFTs cost $499 and FTX accounts will need to be funded to mint. There is a limit of three mints per account.

“The 2974 Collection will surprise NFT holders at future times with gifts that may include autographed memorabilia, tickets to games, additional NFT drops and early access to Curry Brand limited-edition items,” the company’s website says about future benefits.

Select NFT holders will receive a Christmas Day present as well, according to the site’s frequently asked questions.

