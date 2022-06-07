AMC Launching 'Jurassic Park'/'Jurassic World' Double Feature: How You Can Get A Free NFT

One of the most historic movie franchises of the 1990s and 2010s will be celebrated with a unique double feature from a leading movie theater chain. Those who attend will also get a free non-fungible token. Here are the details.

What Happened: A double feature with the 1993 film “Jurassic Park” and the 2022 film “Jurassic World: Dominion” is being offered on Thursday, June 9 at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC movie theater locations.

The double-feature starts with the film that kicked off the cinematic dinosaur saga, followed by “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which hits theaters for the first time Thursday night and features original stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum returning to the franchise.

The special showing has a runtime of five hours and five minutes and costs $20 per ticket for the Michigan locations searched.

Attendees of the limited event will also get a free Jurassic Park-related NFT from VeVe. A code for the NFT will be sent to users on June 16, which can be redeemed for an NFT up until July 16. One NFT code will be given per ticket with no reselling of tickets allowed.

The NFT comes in partnership with VeVe, a company that is also partnered with Walt Disney Co DIS on NFTs related to its Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars brands.

AMC CEO Adam Aron highlighted the double feature and free NFT recently on Twitter Inc TWTR.

Why It’s Important: AMC continues to offer free NFTs to moviegoers for some of its biggest movie releases.

The company has given out NFTs related to “Spider-Man: No Way Home” from Sony Group Corp SONY, “The Batman” from Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD and recently, “Top Gun: Maverick” from Paramount Global PARAPARAA.

AMC also gave out NFTs to all of its Investor Connect club members. In a battle to get people back to the theater, AMC could have an advantage to rivals by offering collector NFTs.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” continues the Jurassic Park franchise and is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year. The franchise ranks 12th all-time for domestic box office with $1.89 billion.

“Jurassic Park” grossed $653.4 million domestically and $1.1 billion worldwide. The movie was the number one release in 1993.

“Jurassic World” grossed $653.4 million domestically and $1.67 billion worldwide, ranking first in 2015 for the domestic box office.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” was released in 2018 and grossed $417.7 million domestically and $1.31 billion worldwide.

The new film is expected to provide a revenue boost to Universal Pictures, a segment of Comcast Corp CMCSA.



