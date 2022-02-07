AMC Giving Away NFTs For 'The Batman' Theatrical Launch: Here's How You Can Get One

byChris Katje
February 7, 2022 6:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
AMC Giving Away NFTs For 'The Batman' Theatrical Launch: Here's How You Can Get One

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) is launching another collection of non-fungible tokens to coincide with one of the most anticipated movies of 2022.

What Happened: AMC announced consumers who purchase or reserve a ticket for “The Batman” at AMC locations by Feb. 14 and see the movie by March 6 will receive a free The Batman NFT.

The NFT comes in partnership between AMC and Warner Bros., a unit of AT&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Tickets have to be purchased or reserved on AMCTheatres.com or on the mobile app from the company. Tickets will be scanned inside AMC theatres to qualify.

Related Link: How To Buy NFTs 

Why It’s Important: This marks another NFT collection from AMC after the company previously released an exclusive NFT for shareholders and a series of Spider-Man themed NFTs to coincide with the theatrical release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” from Sony Corp (NYSE:SONY). 

“The Batman” is set to be released in theatres March 4. Tickets for the movie go on sale for AMC locations beginning on Feb. 10.

“We are excited to fill AMC theatres across the country this March with DC fans enjoying The Batman. Rewarding early ticket purchasers with this limited edition The Batman NFT will deliver fans more of the franchise they love,” said AMC CEO Adam Aron.

“The Batman” was named the most anticipated movie release of 2022 by IMDB.

Strong demand for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” tickets and the NFT led to several ticket sites including AMC’s crashing when tickets went on sale.

The press release from AMC did not list a limit to the number of NFTs. The previous Spider-Man NFT collection was limited to 86,000 people. The previous AMC shareholder NFT was sent to over 425,000 people.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

'What A New World We Live In,' Says AMC CEO As Theater Chain's NFTs Go For As Much As $223.8 In Secondary Market

'What A New World We Live In,' Says AMC CEO As Theater Chain's NFTs Go For As Much As $223.8 In Secondary Market

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) said that almost 100,000 of the free non fungible tokens (NFTs) that were given away by the movie read more
AMC Dishes Out Free NFTs To Over 425,000 Shareholders: What You Need To Know

AMC Dishes Out Free NFTs To Over 425,000 Shareholders: What You Need To Know

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is rewarding more than 425,000 of its shareholders with non fungible tokens minted on the WAX platform. read more
Top 10 Stock Market Moving Headlines From Last Week: Zynga Deal, Tesla Accepts Dogecoin, Nancy Pelosi ETF, Inflation And More

Top 10 Stock Market Moving Headlines From Last Week: Zynga Deal, Tesla Accepts Dogecoin, Nancy Pelosi ETF, Inflation And More

Benzinga debuted a new show on its YouTube channel one week ago. The show features the top ten events of the previous trading week. Here are the top ten stock market moving headlines of the past week. read more
Why GameStop Is Top WallStreetBets Interest Again Today

Why GameStop Is Top WallStreetBets Interest Again Today

Videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Friday. read more