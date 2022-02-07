AMC Giving Away NFTs For 'The Batman' Theatrical Launch: Here's How You Can Get One

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) is launching another collection of non-fungible tokens to coincide with one of the most anticipated movies of 2022.

What Happened: AMC announced consumers who purchase or reserve a ticket for “The Batman” at AMC locations by Feb. 14 and see the movie by March 6 will receive a free The Batman NFT.

The NFT comes in partnership between AMC and Warner Bros., a unit of AT&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Tickets have to be purchased or reserved on AMCTheatres.com or on the mobile app from the company. Tickets will be scanned inside AMC theatres to qualify.

Why It’s Important: This marks another NFT collection from AMC after the company previously released an exclusive NFT for shareholders and a series of Spider-Man themed NFTs to coincide with the theatrical release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” from Sony Corp (NYSE:SONY).

“The Batman” is set to be released in theatres March 4. Tickets for the movie go on sale for AMC locations beginning on Feb. 10.

“We are excited to fill AMC theatres across the country this March with DC fans enjoying The Batman. Rewarding early ticket purchasers with this limited edition The Batman NFT will deliver fans more of the franchise they love,” said AMC CEO Adam Aron.

“The Batman” was named the most anticipated movie release of 2022 by IMDB.

Strong demand for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” tickets and the NFT led to several ticket sites including AMC’s crashing when tickets went on sale.

The press release from AMC did not list a limit to the number of NFTs. The previous Spider-Man NFT collection was limited to 86,000 people. The previous AMC shareholder NFT was sent to over 425,000 people.