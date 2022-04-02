This Bitcoin-Related Company Has A Better 2-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney, Netflix And Amazon

Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT is a leader in North American Bitcoin BTC/USD mining activities, and over the past 2 years, has produced eye-popping returns for investors.

Since April 2020, Riot Blockchain stock’s 2-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech and consumer discretionary stocks: Tesla Inc TSLA, Ford Motor Company F, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Apple Inc AAPL, Walt Disney Co DIS, Netflix Inc NFLX and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.

Riot Blockchain focuses on bitcoin mining operations in North America. As of December 31, the firm operated approximately 30,907 miners. Riot Blockchain was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Here's how the returns break down from April 2020 to present:

Tesla is up from $96.00 to $1,084.59 for a return of 1,420.75%

Ford is up from $4.24 to $16.65 for a return of 292.69%

Microsoft is up from $153.83 to $309.42 for a return of 101.14%

Apple is up from $60.35 to $174.31 for a return of 188.83%

Disney is up from $93.88 to $137.00 for a return of 45.93%

Netflix is up from $361.76 to $373.47 for a return of 3.24%

Amazon is up from $1,906.59 to $3,271.20 for a return of 71.57%

And finally, Riot Blockchain is up from $0.90 to $20.73 for a return of 2,203.33%

