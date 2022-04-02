10 Most Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In March: SPY, Tesla Top List; See Where AMC and Hycroft Mining Rank

Each trading day features hundreds of headlines and press releases. Benzinga Pro is a source for traders to see the latest news on the overall market and also on individual tickers.

Here is a look at the stocks that were searched for most on Benzinga Pro for the month of March.

1. SPDR S&P 500 Trust (ARCA:SPDR)

YTD Return: -5.5%

52-Week Range: $403.38 to $479.98

Price: $451.42

For the third straight month in 2022, the popular ETF that mirrors the S&P 500 was the most searched for ticker on Benzinga Pro. This shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise, as the ticker is often linked to market moving news and broad industry coverage. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia was among the biggest topics in March, and SPY was often used as a ticker to discuss how the market was reacting to the latest updates on the war.

2. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)

YTD Return: -9.8%

52-Week Range: $546.98 to $1,243.49

Price: $1,082.18

Tesla once again ranks second, a place it has held for three straight months. The electric vehicle giant was the most searched for ticker on Benzinga Pro in 2021 before giving way to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF. Tesla is expected to post quarterly earnings in April, which should once again make the stock among the most searched for in the next month.

3. NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA)

YTD Return: -11.7%

52-Week Range: $134.59 to $346.47

Price: $265.84

Nvidia came in third place for searches for the second straight month. The company ranked seventh in January and was not among the ten most searched tickers in 2021, making it a bit of a surprise to rank so high. The company reported earnings in mid-February and has been one of the most talked about technology stocks, likely increasing the number of searches on Benzinga Pro.

4. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN)

YTD Return: -51.5%

52-Week Range: $0.52 to $15.89

Price: $2.82

Electric vehicle company Mullen may be one of the biggest surprises on the list, as the stock was not among the top 20 searched for tickers in February. The stock has been a trender on social media and also received some positive news mentions by media sites.

Recently, Mullen was named as a winner at Benzinga’s Listmaker series as a top electric vehicle company.

5. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)

YTD Return: -4.2%

52-Week Range: $122.25 to $182.94

Price: $174.34

Apple ranked fifth for the second straight month. The company hosted its highly anticipated Peek Performance event earlier in the month. Analysts reacted favorably to the new product lineup. In the month of March, Apple also scored an Academy Award in the “Best Picture” category for its “CODA” movie and announced it would stream Major League Baseball games on Fridays on AppleTV+.

6. Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ: IMPP)

YTD Return: -48.9%

52-Week Range: $0.40 to $9.70

Price: $1.33

International shipping transportation company Imperial Petroleum was one of many small cap oil related stocks that saw sharp movement in the month of March on the heels of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The stock was also mentioned as a short squeeze candidate, with a sharp rise in short interest and a cost to borrow of over 150% in mid-March.

7. Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA)

YTD Return: -24.8%

52-Week Range: $122.01 to $487.49

Price: $176.74

Biotech company Moderna saw shares trade higher from the $150 level to over $188 in the month of March. The company also saw searches pick up on Benzinga Pro, going from 19th place in February to seventh place in March.

8. AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC)

YTD Return: -12.0%

52-Week Range: $8.31 to $72.62

Price: $23.34

Movie theater company AMC reported fourth quarter financial results in early March. The company beat street consensus estimates for revenue and earnings per share. AMC’s fourth quarter revenue was the highest quarterly total in two full years. AMC was the 13th most searched ticker in February, marking a gain of five places on the leaderboard. AMC was the third most searched ticker in 2021.

9. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD)

YTD Return: -28.1%

52-Week Range: $72.50 to $164.46

Price: $ 108.08

Semiconductor stock Advanced Micro Devices was the only company on the top 10 list to experience a drop from the previous month. The company was the sixth most searched ticker in the month of February and the tenth most searched ticker in 2021. The company reported quarterly earnings in February, which could have led to increased interest in the name.

10. Hycroft Mining Holding Corp (NASDAQ: HYMC)

YTD Return: +248.9%

52-Week Range: $0.28 to $4.37

Price: $2.16

One of the biggest gainers in searches in the month of March was gold and silver mining company Hycroft Mining, which saw AMC Entertainment announce an investment in the company in the month. Hycroft Mining CEO Diane Garrett also joined Benzinga for an interview on “Benzinga Live” in March.

Honorable Mention: The following tickers ranked as the next 10 most searched tickers on Benzinga Pro for the month of March.

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS)

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB)

Indonesia Energy Corporation (NYSE: INDO)

Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ: QQQQ)

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN)

Camber Energy (NYSE: CEI)

GameStop Corp (NASDAQ: GME)

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST)

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ: CYRN)

Key Takeaways: The top three searched tickers in March remained the same from the month of February. Three new names jumped from outside the top 20 into the top 10, one more than in February, when the list gaining two newcomers from outside the top 20.

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) and Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) ranked in the top 10 in January and the top 20 in February, and have now fallen out of the top 20 for searches on Benzinga Pro.

The 11th to 20th top searched-for tickers featured only three names from the previous top 20, suggesting that April could see an even bigger mix of companies searched for on Benzinga Pro.

It’s also worth noting that popular retail stock and one of the biggest stories of 2021, GameStop, moved into the top 20 for searches thanks potentially to reporting earnings in March and/or to an increase in interest once again in “meme stocks.” Could GameStop crack the top ten in April?