Apple Shines At Oscars, Elon Musk Could Be Launching Social Media, Joe Biden's Billionaire Tax And More: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the corporate, economic and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend.

1. Apple’s 'CODA' Wins Best Picture Oscar: Apple Inc.’s AAPL “CODA" became the first film produced by a streaming service to win the Best Picture honor at the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony, beating rival Netflix Inc.’s NFLX “The Power of the Dog” as well as other contenders from traditional Hollywood studios.

2. Tesla To Halt Production At Giga Shanghai: Tesla Inc. TSLA will halt production for a second time this month at Giga Shanghai after authorities on Monday ordered a phased lockdown in the Chinese financial hub, it was reported, citing Bloomberg News.

3. President Joe Biden To Unveil Billionaire Tax: U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to unveil a proposal for a minimum tax on billionaires in the fiscal 2023 budget on Monday. The tax would require almost 700 billionaires in the U.S. to pay the minimum tax of 20% on all of their income.

4. Cryptocurrencies Surge: Bitcoin BTC/USD surged past the $46,000 level for the first time since Jan. 5. and traded notably higher along with other major cryptocurrencies as of Sunday evening. On-chain analyst Willy Woo said that Bitcoin’s price rise was driven by “fundamental buying pressure.”

5. Elon Musk Mulls Twitter Alternative: Tesla CEO Elon Musk — who has frequently criticized Twitter Inc. TWTR — said he is “giving serious thought” to creating an open-source platform to challenge the microblogging site and supports the idea of incorporating Dogecoin DOGE/USD into the platform.

What Else: Among other stories from the weekend, investors would want to check out the EV week in review, the first price hike by Amazon.com Inc. AMZN in three years for Prime members, and the top 10 stocks held by investors on stock trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD.

Meanwhile, Paramount Global’s PARA “The Lost City” displaced “The Batman” from AT&T Inc.’s T Warner Bros. to top the U.S. box office this weekend, with $31 million in ticket sales.