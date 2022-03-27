 Skip to main content

Biden To Unveil New Minimum Tax On Billionaires In 2023 Budget
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 27, 2022 10:29am   Comments
According to a recent White House document, President Joe Biden will propose a minimum tax on billionaires. 

  • Biden is expected to unveil the proposal in the fiscal 2023 budget, which is likely to take place on Monday. 
  • The proposed "Billionaire Minimum Income Tax" would set a 20% minimum tax rate on households worth more than $100 million. 
  • The almost 700 billionaires in the U.S. will need to pay the minimum tax of 20% on all of their income, including unrealized investment income that is now untaxed. 
  • The Biden administration has estimated that the tax would bring in some $360 billion in revenue over the next decade. 
  • The budget proposal would also slash the projected federal deficit by $1 trillion over the next 10 years. 
  • In fiscal year 2021, the federal deficit totaled nearly $2.8 trillion, about $360 billion less than in 2020. 

Also Read: Biden Administration Renews Tariff Exemptions For Some Chinese Products: WSJ

Photo: Courtesy of Prachatai on Flickr

