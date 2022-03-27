Biden To Unveil New Minimum Tax On Billionaires In 2023 Budget
According to a recent White House document, President Joe Biden will propose a minimum tax on billionaires.
- Biden is expected to unveil the proposal in the fiscal 2023 budget, which is likely to take place on Monday.
- The proposed "Billionaire Minimum Income Tax" would set a 20% minimum tax rate on households worth more than $100 million.
- The almost 700 billionaires in the U.S. will need to pay the minimum tax of 20% on all of their income, including unrealized investment income that is now untaxed.
- The Biden administration has estimated that the tax would bring in some $360 billion in revenue over the next decade.
- The budget proposal would also slash the projected federal deficit by $1 trillion over the next 10 years.
- In fiscal year 2021, the federal deficit totaled nearly $2.8 trillion, about $360 billion less than in 2020.
