Elon Musk Is 'Giving Serious Thought' To Creating An Alternative To Twitter

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk confirmed late Saturday night that he's "giving serious thought" to creating an open-source platform to challenge Twitter Inc TWTR.

Musk made the statement after an earlier set of Saturday tweets sharing his discontent with the microblogging and social networking company. He later replied to a follower who asked if Musk would consider creating a new platform to give free speech top priority.

Am giving serious thought to this — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2022

Musk also continued to support the idea of incorporating Dogecoin DOGE/USD into a potential alternative platform.

💯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2022

Crypto YouTuber Matt Wallace suggested a new logo for Twitter, if Musk decides to buy the company, instead of creating one of his own.

The latest set of tweets come after Musk questioned if it was time to replace Twitter, as reported by Benzinga. Musk has criticized the social media platform for "failing to adhere to free speech principles," which he says "fundamentally undermines democracy."

Former President Donald Trump has also taken issue with Twitter's objectivity, and launched his own social media platform called TRUTH Social, to take on Twitter and Meta Platforms FB unit Facebook.

