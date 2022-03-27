These Are The Top 10 Stocks Held On Robinhood: Where Do Apple, Tesla, AMC And Sundial Rank?

Robinhood is one of the most popular stock trading platforms for retail traders, especially those new to the market. The platform highlights some data on its app, including the most held stocks and ETFs. Here is a look at the most held stocks on the platform.

What Happened: The Robinhood app from Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) is one of the most popular stock trading apps. Many investors hold a wide range of stocks, ETFs and cryptocurrencies on the app.

Through March 25, 2022, here are the ten most widely held stocks by Robinhood users:

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)

(NASDAQ: AAPL) Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)

(NASDAQ: TSLA) AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC)

(NYSE: AMC) Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F)

(NYSE: F) Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL)

(NASDAQ: SNDL) Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)

(NASDAQ: AMZN) Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT)

(NASDAQ: MSFT) The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS)

(NYSE: DIS) NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO)

(NYSE: NIO) Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB)

Ranking just outside the top ten most held stocks for the week were Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) and Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP).

Why It’s Important: Looking at the most widely held stocks at a popular stock brokerage can help show which stocks are preferred by retail traders. The list shows many popular and high valued companies like Tesla, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft.

The inclusion of AMC on the list shows that investors are still betting on the turnaround story of the movie theater company, and it could be worth monitoring how the stock ranks on the list throughout the summer blockbuster movie release schedule.

Cannabis company Sundial ranked fifth to end the week, and the placement comes after cannabis stocks shot up in value late last week on news of a potential federal legalization bill.

Tesla, Meta Platforms, Apple and Amazon were also ranked as top ten stocks searched across Benzinga Pro for the month of February.

Robinhood ended the fourth quarter with 22.7 million funded accounts and 17.3 million monthly active users.

HOOD Price Action: Robinhood shares were down 4% to $12.39 on Friday. Robinhood shares are down over 60% since their July 2021 IPO.

Photo: Courtesy of Diverse Stock Photos on Flickr