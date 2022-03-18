This Telecommunications Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney, Netflix And Amazon

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) provides mobile, fixed and cloud network solutions worldwide, and over the past year has given impressive returns to investors.

Since March 2021, Nokia stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech and consumer discretionary stocks: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Nokia is a leading vendor in the telecommunications equipment industry. The company's network business derives revenue from selling wireless and fixed-line hardware, software and services.

Nokia's technology segment licenses its patent portfolio to handset manufacturers and makes royalties from Nokia-branded cellphones. The company, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, operates on a global scale, with most of its revenue from communication service providers.

Here's how the returns break down from March 2021 to the present: