This Telecommunications Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney, Netflix And Amazon

byHenry Khederian
March 18, 2022 10:12 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Telecommunications Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney, Netflix And Amazon

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) provides mobile, fixed and cloud network solutions worldwide, and over the past year has given impressive returns to investors.

Since March 2021, Nokia stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech and consumer discretionary stocks: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Nokia is a leading vendor in the telecommunications equipment industry. The company's network business derives revenue from selling wireless and fixed-line hardware, software and services. 

Nokia's technology segment licenses its patent portfolio to handset manufacturers and makes royalties from Nokia-branded cellphones. The company, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, operates on a global scale, with most of its revenue from communication service providers.

Here's how the returns break down from March 2021 to  the present: 

  • Disney is down from $192.28 to $139.47 for a return of -27.47%
  • Netflix is down from $504.79 to $371.40 for a return of -26.42%
  • Amazon is up from $3,027.99 to $3,144.78 for a return of 3.86%
  • Microsoft is up from $230.72 to $295.22 for a return of 27.96%
  • Ford is up from $12.49 to $16.58 for a return of 32.75%
  • Apple is up from $120.53 to $160.62 for a return of 33.26%
  • Tesla is up from $653.16 to $871.60 for a return of 33.44%
  • And finally, Nokia is up from $3.91 to $5.32 for a return of 36.06%

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

News Education Global Top Stories Movers Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Friday, March 18

Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Friday, March 18

CNBC Maserati Plans Electric Range Of All Models By 2025 read more
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 17, 2022: GameStop, Netflix, Alibaba And More

Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 17, 2022: GameStop, Netflix, Alibaba And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks. The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets. read more
Are Twitter Downvotes The Most Exciting Thing Since The Original iPhone? Elon Musk Agrees

Are Twitter Downvotes The Most Exciting Thing Since The Original iPhone? Elon Musk Agrees

A new Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) feature that will let users downvote tweets and replies has become a topic of high interest among the platform’s most influential users. read more
Apple's Bid To Overturn Chicago 'Netflix Tax' Dismissed by Judge

Apple's Bid To Overturn Chicago 'Netflix Tax' Dismissed by Judge

Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) attempt to overturn Chicago’s Amusement Tax — also called a “Netflix Tax” — has been dismissed by an Illinois court judge. read more