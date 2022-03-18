This Telecommunications Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney, Netflix And Amazon
Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) provides mobile, fixed and cloud network solutions worldwide, and over the past year has given impressive returns to investors.
Since March 2021, Nokia stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech and consumer discretionary stocks: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Nokia is a leading vendor in the telecommunications equipment industry. The company's network business derives revenue from selling wireless and fixed-line hardware, software and services.
Nokia's technology segment licenses its patent portfolio to handset manufacturers and makes royalties from Nokia-branded cellphones. The company, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, operates on a global scale, with most of its revenue from communication service providers.
Here's how the returns break down from March 2021 to the present:
- Disney is down from $192.28 to $139.47 for a return of -27.47%
- Netflix is down from $504.79 to $371.40 for a return of -26.42%
- Amazon is up from $3,027.99 to $3,144.78 for a return of 3.86%
- Microsoft is up from $230.72 to $295.22 for a return of 27.96%
- Ford is up from $12.49 to $16.58 for a return of 32.75%
- Apple is up from $120.53 to $160.62 for a return of 33.26%
- Tesla is up from $653.16 to $871.60 for a return of 33.44%
- And finally, Nokia is up from $3.91 to $5.32 for a return of 36.06%
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.