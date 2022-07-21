This Hydrogen Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Starbucks, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney, Netflix And Amazon

Since 1997, Plug Power Inc PLUG has helped businesses optimize their carbon footprints, and over the past 5 years, produced eye-popping returns for investors.

Since July 2017, Plug Power stock’s 5-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech and consumer discretionary stocks: Starbucks Corporation SBUX, Ford Motor Company F, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Apple Inc AAPL, Walt Disney Co DIS, Netflix Inc NFLX and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.

Plug Power is an innovator of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology. It has revolutionized the material handling industry with its full-service GenKey solution, which is designed to increase productivity, lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints in a reliable and cost-effective way.

The company's GenKey solution couples together all the necessary elements to power, fuel and serve a customer. With proven hydrogen and fuel cell products, the company replaces lead-acid batteries to power electric industrial vehicles, such as the lift trucks customers use in their distribution centers.

Here's how the returns break down from July 2017 to present:

Starbucks is up from $57.98 to $82.87 for a return of 42.93%

Ford is up from $11.53 to $12.72 for a return of 10.32%

Microsoft is up from $73.79 to $258.58 for a return of 250.43%

Apple is up from $37.57 to $152.72 for a return of 306.49%

Disney is down from $107.09 to $102.63 for a return of -4.16%

Netflix is up from $188.54 to $213.59 for a return of 13.29%

Amazon is up from $51.28 to $122.18 for a return of 138.26%

And finally, Plug Power is up from $2.44 to $17.88 for a return of 632.70%