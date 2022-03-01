Markets Fall As Russia-Ukraine Tensions Escalate; American Express, Boeing See Sharp Drops

byHenry Khederian
March 1, 2022 4:45 pm
U.S. indices finished lower as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate. The conflict has weighed on stocks and economic sentiment while lifting oil prices amid supply concerns.

  • The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 1.59% to 13,532; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) lost 1.53% to $341.49
  • The S&P 500 traded lower by 1.55% to 4,306; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 1.52% to $429.98
  • The Dow Jones composite traded lower by 1.54% to 11,289; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished lower by 1.76% to $333.16 

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) and Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) were among the only gainers for the DIA Tuesday.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) were among the top losers for the Dow Jones.

Elsewhere On The Street

Dividends have been a major source of long-term stock market returns. From 1930 to 2017, dividends accounted for 42% of the S&P 500's total returns… Read More

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) was down more than 5% Tuesday morning. Ford revealed its home charging station for its soon-to-launch F-150 Lightning will cost consumers $1,310… Read More

According to a published study, Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ:BNTX) two-dose COVID-19 vaccine provided very little protection for children aged 5 to 11 years during the wave of omicron infection in New York… Read More

