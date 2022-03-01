Markets Fall As Russia-Ukraine Tensions Escalate; American Express, Boeing See Sharp Drops

U.S. indices finished lower as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate. The conflict has weighed on stocks and economic sentiment while lifting oil prices amid supply concerns.

The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 1.59% to 13,532; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) lost 1.53% to $341.49

The S&P 500 traded lower by 1.55% to 4,306; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 1.52% to $429.98

The Dow Jones composite traded lower by 1.54% to 11,289; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished lower by 1.76% to $333.16

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) and Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) were among the only gainers for the DIA Tuesday.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) were among the top losers for the Dow Jones.

